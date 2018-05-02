HOUSTON — The last time Luis Severino took the mound in this building he left it in frustration. The ace righthander had a chance to pitch the Yankees into the World Series in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series Oct. 20 but allowed three runs over 4 2/3 innings of an eventual loss to Justin Verlander and the Astros in Game 7 of the ALCS.

Wednesday night Severino turned in the performance of the season from the mound.

And Giancarlo Stanton did the same from the plate.

With Severino tossing a five-hitter and Stanton homering twice off a suddenly mortal-looking Dallas Keuchel, and collecting three hits and four RBIs overall, the Yankees beat the Astros, 4-0, Minute Maid Park.

The Yankees (20-10) will try to win three of four here Thursday afternoon to complete a 6-1 trip that started Friday in Anaheim.

Stanton, hitless in his previous 10 at-bats, part of a 3-for-20 trip, ripped an opposite-field two-run homer off Keuchel in the first inning, then hammered one into the seats in left in the fourth to make it 3-0. It was Stanton’s seventh homer.

After Aaron Hicks doubled to start the eighth, Stanton poked a double to right off Hector Rondon to drive him in, making it 4-0.

Severino (5-1, 2.11 ERA) dominated from the first batter. The 24-year-old struck out leadoff man George Springer, on his way to a season-high 10 strikeouts. He walked one.

Aaron Boone allowed Severino, at 98 pitches and still hitting 99 mph with his fastball to take the mound for the ninth. He retired Carlos Correa on a comebacker and Yuli Gurriel on a soft fly out to right. Josh Reddick doubled off the wall in left but Severino got Alex Bregman to fly to short right to finish off the shutout.

Keuchel (1-5, 3.98 ERA) allowed three runs and six hits over seven innings.

The critical inning may well have been the seventh.

The Astros (20-12) entered the inning with only two hits and without having gotten a runner in scoring position. But Gurriel started the inning with an infield single and Reddick followed with a liner to left.

The key play of the inning followed.

Bregman, who singled sharply in the second, one of the few hard-hit balls from the Astros in the game, sent a broken-bat ball fluttering toward center.

Rookie Gleyber Torres, after running a long way, jumped and snagged the ball backhanded well beyond second base for the out, landing hard on the ground.

Severino struck out Marwin Gonzalez on a slider and got pinch hitter Brian McCann to ground to first, where Tyler Austin made a terrific diving stop and flip to the covering pitcher. An excited Severino pounded his glove upon the out call at first.

Keuchel, who went 6-2 with a 1.09 ERA over his first eight career starts against the Yankees before getting hammered in Game 5 of last year’s ALCS, retired the first two batters of the first but Didi Gregorius, named earlier in the day the American League Player of the Month for April, slashed a single to left.

Up came Stanton, who got ahead 2-and-0 before lining a fastball just over the wall in right and a 2-0 lead. Stanton became the first Yankee batter to ever homer off Keuchel. (Aaron Hicks homered off the lefty in 2015 as a member of the Twins).