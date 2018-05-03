HOUSTON — Coming into the day the Yankees won five of six against the Angels and Astros, very much making Thursday afternoon a gravy game.

But as Aaron Boone has said many times, starting in spring training, good isn’t what this Yankees team is after.

“They want to be great,” Boone said.

Thanks to a stirring ninth-inning comeback, the Yankees were that on this trip, ending it with a 6-5 victory.

The Yankees (21-10), who blew a 3-0 lead and fell behind 5-3 before scoring three times in the ninth, have won 12 of 13 games, including this 6-1 trip that started Friday in Anaheim. The Yankees head home to face the Indians, whom they beat in five games in last year’s Division Series.

After Chris Devenski struck out the side, needing only 12 pitches to do it, in the eighth, Astros manager A.J. Hinch called on righthander Will Harris to protect a 5-3 lead in the ninth. He promptly walked Neil Walker, whose RBI single in the third made it 3-0 and, to that point, represented the last Yankees’ hit of the afternoon. That changed when Miguel Andujar punched a single to right. Pinch hitter Aaron Hicks singled to load the bases. In came righty Brad Peacock, who served up a two-run single to Gleyber Torres that tied it at 5.

The struggling Brett Gardner flied to center, not deep enough to get Hicks in, but Aaron Judge bounced one to third, and when the Astros could only get the force at second Hicks scored to make it 6-5.

Aroldis Chapman retired the first two batters of the ninth and struck out pinch hitter Evan Gattis, but the third strike went for wild pitch and Gattis reached. George Springer singled to left, bringing up Jose Altuve, last year’s AL MVP. Chapman struck out Altuve.

The Astros (20-13) finally got on the board in the seventh, snapping their streak of 28 innings without a run in the series. Yuli Gurriel and Josh Reddick led off with singles and Masahiro Tanaka, brilliant through six innings, brushed Alex Bregman’s jersey with a pitch, loading the bases. In came Chad Green, who allowed a dribbler to short off the bat of Marwin Gonzalez that went for an RBI single that made it 3-1.

Brian McCann, swinging at a first-pitch slider, lined an RBI single to right to make it 3-2. With pinch hitter Derek Fisher up and the count 1-and-1, Green’s 95-mph fastball glanced off Gary Sanchez’s glove for a passed ball that allowed Bregman to score, making it 3-3 and moving the runners to second and third. Green struck out Fisher but Springer, after falling in a 1-and-2 hole, smashed a comebacker that the pitcher couldn’t handle, the resulting 1-3 putout scoring Gonzalez to make it 4-3.

Carlos Correa’s towering homer off Green in the eighth made it 5-3.