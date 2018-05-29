It has mostly been all roses to this point for Gleyber Torres, but the nature of the sport makes struggles inevitable.

And when those occur for the rookie, Aaron Boone said he expects the 21-year-old to deal with them just fine.

“I personally believe that’s where Gleyber is at his best, he’s equipped to handle all the major leagues are going to throw at him,” Boone said before Tuesday night’s game. “When you heard about, going into this year and the winter and the past and Gleyber being one of the best prospects in the game, a lot of people would talk about the intangible element. I think he has that so I don’t really worry about when storms come with him.”

Those storms, of course, have yet to arrive. Torres found out Tuesday he had won his first AL Player of the Week award after slashing .368/.429/1.158 with five homers, nine RBIs and five runs from May 21-27. Torres homered in four straight games in the stretch, becoming the youngest player in AL history to accomplish that feat.

Bird climbing

Greg Bird hit third Tuesday, the first time he’s hit in the spot since making his season debut Saturday (Bird had hit seventh, sixth and fourth since returning).

“I just like him in the middle, splitting up our righties,” Boone said. “Whether that’s third or fourth, that could vary. From the reports we were getting in the final days of his rehab to the at-bat quality I’ve seen here the first few days, I just kind of like him there, just kind of sprinkled in with our righthanded power guys.”

Bird entered Tuesday 3-for-11 since returning, hitting his first homer Monday.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

K zone

Yankees relievers came into Tuesday with 244 strikeouts, on pace for 775, which would smash the record set by the 2017 Astros (662).