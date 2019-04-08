HOUSTON — It was a major step up in class in just about every respect for the Yankees after they swept the barely big-league Orioles over the weekend.

The Yankees handled it for six innings Monday night, when for the first time in a long while they made Justin Verlander look human.

But an unexpected bullpen implosion flushed Masahiro Tanaka’s six brilliant innings, and the Yankees took a rough 4-3 loss in the matchup of American League heavyweights at Minute Maid Park. The defeat ended the Yankees’ three-game winning streak, accomplished with the sweep of Baltimore, and dropped them to 5-5 overall, 3-1 on this trip.

Zack Britton, unscored on in four previous outings this season, took over for Tanaka to start the seventh. Tanaka threw 78 pitches, allowed one run and three hits and departed with a 3-1 lead.

But with two outs and Yuli Gurriel on first, Britton, who had allowed a leadoff single to Carlos Correa, walked Tyler White. The lefthander laid in a 1-and-1 fastball that Robinson Chirinos, the No. 9 hitter, rifled into the gap in right-center, the two-run double tying it at 3.

Adam Ottavino came on for Britton and struck out George Springer to end the seventh. Ottavino also struck out Jose Altuve to start the eighth. But the righthander, unscored on in his first five appearances, walked Alex Bregman and allowed a single to Michael Brantley that put runners at the corners. Correa hit a broken-bat squibber that squirted up the first-base line for an RBI single that made it 4-3.

Roberto Osuna pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the save, with Aaron Judge lining hard to rightfield for the final out.

The bullpen’s failure overshadowed the best work the Yankees have done against Verlander in years. Judge was hitless in his career against Verlander coming in, but he went 2-for-2 with a homer and a walk against the righthander. Judge's homer to rightfield in the fifth gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Verlander was 3-0 with a 0.59 ERA in four starts against the Yankees since he joined the Astros. That includes his 2-0, 0.56 mark in the 2017 ALCS, when he captured MVP honors. Monday night he allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. He came into the game 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA this season.

It marked the first time the Yankees scored multiple runs against Verlander since June 15, 2015, when he was with the Tigers and they tagged him for six runs.

Clint Frazier, coming off a red-hot series that included a four-hit, two-homer day Sunday, went 2-for-3 off Verlander. His RBI single in the sixth nearly left the ballpark and gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead.

The Yankees put the night’s first runner in scoring position in the third. It was Gio Urshela, who for the time being is Miguel Andujar's replacement at third base. Urshela worked a one-out walk, and with the count full on Brett Gardner, Urshela took off for second. The Yankees’ leadoff man hit a sharp grounder through the hole created when second baseman Altuve went to cover second. The hit put runners at the corners for Judge.

With the count 2-and-2 on Judge, Gardner stole second. Judge walked to load the bases for Luke Voit, who got his second career at-bat against Verlander. Voit, who was 5-for-15 in his career with the bases loaded entering the night, roped a 95-mph fastball to right, the line-drive single making it 1-0.

Altuve’s solo shot off Tanaka, a bomb that left the ballpark over the train tracks in left, tied it at 1 in the fourth.