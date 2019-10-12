TODAY'S PAPER
Reggie Jackson, Nick Swisher and Andy Pettitte on hand for Yankees-Astros

Yankee great Reggie Jackson with Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman at Game 3 of the ALDS on Monday Oct. 7, 2019 at Target Field Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
HOUSTON – Even with Carlos Beltran having reportedly interviewed for the Mets managerial job on Thursday, the Yankees still had three of general manager Brian Cashman’s special advisers with them at Minute Maid Park for the opening game of the ALCS against the Astros.

Reggie Jackson and Nick Swisher traveled with the Yankees to Houston, just as they did for the one game that was played at Minnesota in the Division Series. Beltran was also on hand at Target Field for Monday’s ALDS finale.

Andy Pettitte, who pitched for the Yankees and Astros and lives in the Houston area, also attended Saturday night’s game and visited with the Yankees.

Before Saturday night’s ALCS Game 1, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Jackson, who is frequently around the team. During Friday night’s pre-series workout, Mr. October chatted with Cashman and Aaron Judge, among others.

“Reggie, man, has been through so much in this game,” Boone said. “Obviously, playing in New York, playing when he did and winning championships here, there's just so much wisdom that he offers guys all the time — life wisdom, baseball. It's still very much in his blood. He's around us quite a bit during the season. So he's always offering up, I think, words of advice for not only our guys in the big leagues, but he goes down in the minor leagues, too, and [talks to] guys down there and is very involved in our organization. We're lucky to have him.”

