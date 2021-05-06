So far, so good for Luke Voit.

Certainly, that’s been the case in regard to the first two games of the first baseman’s rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Voit, who underwent surgery to repair a partial tear in his left meniscus just before the end of spring training, went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in his first game before going 2-for-3, including a homer, with two RBIs Wednesday night.

Voit, who DH’d Tuesday and played five innings in the field Wednesday, was slated to be off Thursday night. The expectation is he’ll play seven innings Friday, again at Syracuse.

When discussing the start of Voit’s rehab assignment two days ago, Aaron Boone said he would play through Sunday with Scranton, and was on schedule to join the Yankees at some point during their upcoming three-city trip, which starts Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla. against the Rays.

Boone indicated Thursday morning, before his team went for a sweep against the Astros at the Stadium, that occurrence could come sooner in the trip rather than later.

"Luke’s in a good spot, like where he’s at," Boone said. "I think it’s important, with the layoff, that he does get consecutive at-bats and log some at-bats down there, but really since the surgery, and even the days after the surgery and seeing how he was moving and how he was feeling right away, I’m encouraged where he’s at and feel like he’s in line to join us next week."

Another progression for Severino

Luis Severino, recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in February 2020, is scheduled to take the next important step of his rehab. Boone said Thursday that the righthander "next Tuesday or Wednesday" will throw live BP at the club’s minor league complex in Tampa.

"I texted with Sevy the other day and he’s doing really well," Boone said. "That’ll be another nice step for him."

Boone said he had "a little bit of a gray outline" for specifically when Severino might be ready – the organizational expectation has long been the pitcher would be ready by the season’s second half, maybe a tad before – but is keeping that inside for now.

"There’s still significant steps to be taken, so I don’t want to get bogged down, nor will we [as an organization], with it," Boone said of the timeline, "but I’ll just say he’s doing well and progressing like we’d all hope."

And Odor?

Boone said "I don’t have an exact timetable" for Rougned Odor, who went to the injured list Wednesday with the left knee sprain he suffered Tuesday on a play at the plate, but his expectation is that the second baseman’s IL stint won’t "be a long thing."