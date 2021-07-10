HOUSTON — Nestor Cortes Jr. didn’t receive the win Friday night. That's because he fell one out short of the required five innings.

But good luck convincing anyone wearing the road grays at Minute Maid Park that the soft-throwing lefthander wasn’t the most responsible for the Yankees’ 4-0 victory over the Astros in front of 40,857.

Cortes, brilliant since the Yankees added him to the 26-man roster May 30 in a barely noticed transaction, only burnished that adjective with his performance Friday.

With the Yankees facing the AL West-leading Astros at Minute Maid for the first time since Jose Altuve hit a walk-off homer off Aroldis Chapman in Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS, Cortes allowed two hits and two walks in a scoreless 4 2/3-inning outing that lowered his ERA to 1.05 in nine games (two starts).

Aaron Boone replaced Cortes with an even softer-tossing lefthander, Lucas Luetge, with two outs in the fifth. The Astros fared no better against him, producing exactly zero hard contact in 1 1/3 innings. Chad Green, who earned the save Wednesday night against the Mariners in place of Chapman, came on in the seventh and pitched two scoreless innings before Jonathan Loaisiga pitched a scoreless ninth in the Yankees' 4-0 victory.

The Yankees received two-run doubles by Brett Gardner in the fourth and DJ LeMahieu in the seventh, with an opposite-field double by Tyler Wade against the shift setting up LeMahieu's hit on the 10th pitch of his at-bat. LeMahieu lined it off the bottom of the leftfield wall.

The Yankees (45-42), who took two of three in Seattle before arriving here, can make it two series wins in a row before the break behind struggling ace Gerrit Cole on Saturday night.

The Yankees improved to 3-1 vs. the Astros (54-35) this season. The clubs’ first meeting, May 4-6 at the Stadium, was memorable because of the unrelenting vitriol directed at the Astros as a result of the illegal sign-stealing they engaged in, and were punished for by MLB, in 2017-18.

Jose Altuve was on the receiving end of the vast majority of that hostility and Friday night’s sellout crowd did their best to exact some degree of revenge, booing Aaron Judge, who finished second to Altuve in the AL MVP voting in 2017, each time he strode to the plate. Truth be told, the volume of it didn’t come close to approaching what Judge hears on a regular basis at Fenway Park.

The Yankees, who grabbed first-inning leads in the two games they won in Seattle, looked as if they might do the same Friday against Jake Odorizzi, who came in 3-3 with a 3.70 ERA this season but 7-9 with a 4.71 ERA in 18 career games (17 starts) against the Yankees.

Aaron Judge had a one-out single and Gary Sanchez singled sharply to left. But Giancarlo Stanton grounded into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play to end the 15-pitch inning.

Cortes, a 36th-round pick of the Yankees in 2013 who since then had been with the Orioles' and Mariners’ organizations before returning to the Yankees on a minor-league deal last December, retired the Astros in order in the bottom half on 11 pitches.

The Yankees threatened again in the second. Gleyber Torres led off with a single and Gio Urshela singled with one out, but Gardner flied to center and Wade flied to left to end the threat.

After Cortes shut down the Astros in the third, the Yankees broke through against Odorizzi in the fourth. Torres singled for the second time and was replaced at first when Odor grounded into a 4-6 forceout. Urshela ripped a grounder off Odorizzi’s glove that went for a single and Gardner, in a 2-for-36 slide, lined a two-run double to right on a full-count fastball to make it 2-0. Odorizzi allowed those two runs and seven hits in six innings.