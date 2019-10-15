TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
61° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

ALCS Game 3: Yankees vs. Astros

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Yankees host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. The best-of-seven series is tied, 1-1.

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) during batting practice prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up on the field prior to Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) warms up in the outfield prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees players stretch in the outfield
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees players stretch in the outfield during warmups before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) during batting practice prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) during
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) during batting practice prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton stretches in the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton stretches in the outfield during warmups before game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees warms up on the field alongside former Yankee Andy Pettitte prior to Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) during
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) during batting practice prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) speaks
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) speaks to the press prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) speaks
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) speaks to the press prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green (57)
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green (57) speaks to the press prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green (57)
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green (57) speaks to the press prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold scrambles during the first Jets finally getting healthy in time for Pats rematch
The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton stretches in the outfield Boone 'optimistic' of ALCS return for Stanton
Jets left guard Kelechi Osemele against the Buffalo Report: Jets' Osemele to have shoulder surgery
Saquon Barkley of the Giants stands on the Barkley eager to make up for lost time
Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole speaks to the Yankees and Astros' Cole meet again
Johnny Boychuk of the Islanders battles for position Johnny Boychuk key to Islanders' comeback win
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search