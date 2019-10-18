Aaron Boone leaned back in a cushioned chair outside his Yankee Stadium office a few hours before first pitch Friday night.

He calmly and breezily, and with an occasional dash of humor, answered questions from a small group of reporters.

Naturally, his club’s seemingly Herculean task of overcoming a three-games-to-one deficit to the Astros in the American League Championship Series was among the topics.

“Just when you think you know what’s going to happen, the script can flip,” Boone said. “The one thing I know is they will come ready to go today. I know our guys will be excited to play and excited at the challenge of playing a great opponent, and obviously a great pitcher on the mound, with the idea that we’re getting on a plane tonight.”

The Yankees are getting on that plane to Houston, still with a tall order ahead but one that suddenly doesn’t seem impossible.

After rocking Justin Verlander in the first inning with two home runs — a leadoff blast by DJ LeMahieu and a tiebreaking three-run shot by Aaron Hicks — and with James Paxton pitching like the top-of-the-rotation difference-maker general manager Brian Cashman envisioned last winter, the Yankees beat the Astros, 4-1, in front of an electric crowd of 48,483 on a crisp night at the Stadium.

“I knew we were going to Houston when I woke up [this morning],’’ Aaron Judge said. “I just knew this team was going to come out swinging, come out strong, and we took care of business tonight.”

They still have a tall task ahead of them, though. In MLB history, teams that have fallen behind 3-1 in a best-of-seven series have advanced only 13 times in 86 attempts.

Game 6 will be played Saturday night at Minute Maid Park and both teams could choose to go the bullpen route, though before the game, neither manager would discuss his plan if the series got that far. Astros ace Gerrit Cole could go on short rest Saturday night or on regular rest for a potential Game 7 Sunday night.

Paxton, pulled after 2 1⁄3 ineffective innings in Game 2, allowed one run, four hits and four walks in six innings, striking out nine.

With the Yankees’ bullpen fried and Boone facing the challenge of needing to win three straight days to advance to the World Series, Paxton threw a season-high 112 pitches. He was allowed to face the Astros’ order a third time, something almost anathema in today’s game.

Tommy Kahnle allowed two baserunners in the seventh but Zack Britton retired two straight to get out of it, then retired the side in the eighth. Aroldis Chapman finished up with a perfect ninth.

Paxton, who had a 9.00 first-inning ERA this season, again had trouble in the opening frame. Leadoff man George Springer, a thorn for the Yankees all series, started with a comebacker that skittered under Paxton’s glove. Gleyber Torres’ barehand attempt failed and Springer reached on an infield single. With the count 2-and-0 on Jose Altuve, a passed ball charged to Gary Sanchez allowed Springer to advance to second, and he reached third on Jose Altuve’s grounder to short. With the infield in, Michael Brantley walked on five pitches. Then the first pitch to Alex Bregman went to the backstop for a run-scoring wild pitch and a 1-0 Houston lead.

The Yankees got a significant psychological boost in the bottom of the first when LeMahieu drove the second pitch he saw over the rightfield wall, tying it at 1-1. Verlander, who captured ALCS MVP honors in 2017 against the Yankees, would not be throwing a shutout.

Judge followed by lining a single to left and Torres doubled to left. Giancarlo Stanton, back in the lineup after injuring his right quadriceps in Game 1, struck out on a 3-and-2 pitch, but Hicks lasered a full-count slider off the rightfield foul pole, shaking the Stadium with a three-run blast that made it 4-1.

And that’s the way it stayed, with each team managing only five hits.

Verlander wound up allowing five hits and striking out nine in seven innings.