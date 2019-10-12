ALCS Game 1: Yankees vs. Astros

TODAY'S PAPER
The Yankees face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2019 American League Championship Series on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Minute Maid Park In Houston.

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) and New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) before
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) before
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) before
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) before
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) before
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) in the batting cage before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) in
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) in the batting cage before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

The teams are getting ready before Game 1
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

The teams are getting ready before Game 1 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) laughs
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) laughs during batting practice before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) before
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman before
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) before
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) before
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27)
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) before
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

Pete Garcia of Elmont, NY with Arielle age
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Pete Garcia of Elmont, NY with Arielle age 3 and Casandra Rodriguez of Austin, Tx are routing for the Yankees before Game 1 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

This young Houston Astros fan is watching the
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

This young Houston Astros fan is watching the teams practice before Game 1 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019

