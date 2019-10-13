The Yankees face the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Yankees lead the best-of-seven ALCS, 1-0.
Danny Garrmendez age 16 and his dad Ruddy Garrmendez originally of Queens, NY now from Round Rock Tx are cheering on the Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Anthony Janda age 9 and Brennan Gramss age 9 both of The Woodlands Tx, are trying to get autographs prior to Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between New York Yankees and Houston Astros on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) speaks to the media prior to Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
