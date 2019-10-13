TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

ALCS Game 2: Yankees vs. Astros

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Yankees face the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Yankees lead the best-of-seven ALCS, 1-0.

Danny Garrmendez age 16 and his dad Ruddy
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Danny Garrmendez age 16 and his dad Ruddy Garrmendez originally of Queens, NY now from Round Rock Tx are cheering on the Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Anthony Janda age 9 and Brennan Gramss age
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Anthony Janda age 9 and Brennan Gramss age 9 both of The Woodlands Tx, are trying to get autographs prior to Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between New York Yankees and Houston Astros on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) speaks to the media prior to Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Gerrit Cole of the Astros reacts after retiring To Yankees, Cole is the one who got away -- twice
Patrick Day, right, lands a punch on Charles LI boxer 'fighting for his life' after KO, trainer says
Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. dribbles the ball Dennis Smith wants to prove he can do more than score
Jordan Eberle of the Islanders skates with the Eberle's injury could create opening for Wahlstrom
Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres drove in five Torres drives in five runs to back Tanaka in 7-0 ALCS Game 1 win
Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) swings his Torres drives in five to back Tanaka as Yanks win ALCS Game 1
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search