The Yankees didn’t see the Gerrit Cole from the last 2 ½ months of the regular season or the one coming off a historic performance in the American League Division Series.

Which in many ways made Game 3 of the ALCS Tuesday afternoon that much more frustrating for them.

Cole was there for the taking and the Yankees couldn’t take a thing, putting runners on all game against the righthander but still shut out over seven innings of a 4-1 loss in front of a sellout crowd of 48,998 at the Stadium.

The Astros, who swiped back homefield advantage after losing it in Game 1, took a two-games-to-one lead in the best-of-seven series that is slated to continue Wednesday night, though a lousy forecast threatens to postpone the game until Thursday.

Cole, 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA and 326 strikeouts in 212 1/3 innings this season, including 11-0 with a 1.51 ERA in his last 13 regular-season starts, allowed four hits and five walks. The righthander, who went 2-0 with a 0.57 ERA and a 0.57 WHIP in two starts in Houston’s five-game victory over the Rays,struck out seven.

The Yankees made him work and created opportunities but never pushed anything across against him and didn’t score at all until Gleyber Torres’ homer in the eighth off Joe Smith made it 4-1. Through five innings against Cole the Yankees were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and had stranded nine.

Luis Severino, who threw four scoreless innings in the clinching Game 3 of the ALDS vs. the Twins, was not sharp, laboring through a 36-pitch first. He allowed two runs and five hits, including solo homers to Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick.

It stayed 2-0 until the seventh when a struggling Adam Ottavino, booed off the mound, was charged with two runs, starting the inning with a walk to George Springer. The Astros got a run on a wild pitch from Zack Britton that got past Gary Sanchez, whose miserable postseason at the plate continued, and a sacrifice fly that made it 4-0. Sanchez went 0-for-4, falling to 2-for-21 with 10 strikeouts in October.

With the crowd roaring at the start, Severino delivered a first-pitch strike to Springer and the centerfielder grounded pitch No. 2 to third for the first out. But Severino hung a first-pitch slider to Altuve, who crushed it into the Houston bullpen in left-center for his fourth homer of this postseason and improving him to 4-for-8 this series.

The Astros didn’t get any more runs in the inning but did succeed in ballooning Severino’s pitch count. Michael Brantley followed the homer with a walk and Alex Bregman, though he struck out swinging at a 97-mph fastball, did so to end an 11-pitch at-bat. Yuli Gurriel reached on an infield single and Severino fell behind AL Rookie of the Year favorite Yordan Alvarez, who walked on five pitches. Severino got Carlos Correa, to pop to second for the third out.

The Yankees loaded the bases in the bottom half. DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge opened with back-to-back singles – improving the pair to 8-for-19 to that point of the series. Brett Gardner flied out and Encarnacion fell to 0-for-9 in the series with a pop out to second but Torres walked on four pitches to load the bases for Didi Gregorius. The shortstop, who hit a grand slam in Game 2 of the ALDS, swung at the first pitch and bounced to second to end the 14-pitch inning.

Reddick quickly made it 2-0 in the second, hammering a hanging 1-and-2 slider into the second deck in right, further quieting a crowd still dispirited over the ending of the first.

Aaron Hicks, batting ninth, worked a 10-pitch walk with two outs in the second and LeMahieu followed with his second single of the day. But Judge went down swinging at a slider, Cole’s first strikeout victim.

The Yankees stranded two more in the fourth when Cole suddenly lost command with two outs, walking Gio Urshela and Hicks. LeMahieu, however, flied to center to end it, giving the Yankees seven stranded through four.

Cole went nearly 30 minutes between pitches – the result of a lengthy delay before the Astros batted in the top of the fifth. Plate umpire Jeff Nelson suffered a concussion in the fourth before Martin Maldonado’s double and was replaced by Kerwin Danley before the Astros batted in the fifth. Cole retired Judge and Gardner for two quick outs but Edwin Encarnacion snapped an 0-for-16 skid with a double to left. Torres got ahead 2-and-0, eventually walking in one of the night’s more impressive at-bats. Gregorius nearly electrified the Stadium but, swinging at theirst pitch, flied to Reddick at the base of the wall for the fhird out. The Astros had blown their share of chances, too, 0-for-5 with RISP and seven stranded through five.