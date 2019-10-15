The Yankees host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. The best-of-seven series is tied, 1-1.

Houston Astros players celebrate after defeating the Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees look on from the dugout in the ninth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees walks off the field after the final out of Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

George Springer #4, Carlos Correa #1, Josh Reddick #22 and Jake Marisnick #6 of the Houston Astros celebrate after Game 3 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman celebrate their 4-1 win against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna delivers the pitch in the ninth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) gets hit by the pitch in the ninth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Gleyber Torres of the Yankees celebrates his eighth-inning home run during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres is congratulated by shortstop Didi Gregorius after Torres' home run in the eighth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion is out at first base as Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel tags him in the eighth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu and third baseman Gio Urshela get Houston Astros outfielder George Springer in the rundown in the seventh inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley scores as Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez waits for the ball in the seventh inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion is out at first base as Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel tags him in the eighth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner walks back on the field after striking out to end the seventh inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Didi Gregorius of the Yankees walks back to the dugout after flying out to end the fifth inning during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros scores a run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton runs towards home as Astros second baseman Jose Altuve scores on a wild pitch in the seventh inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after the sixth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Hicks of the Yankees strikes out to end the sixth inning during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Hicks of the Yankees strikes out to end the sixth inning during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks strikes out to end the sixth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela swings and misses in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle delivers the pitch in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius watches the long fly ball to end the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius flies out to deep right to end the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green delivers the pitch in the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone comes to the mound to take out starting pitcher Luis Severino in the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Luis Severino of the Yankees hands the ball to manager Aaron Boone as he leaves Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino gives the ball to manager Aaron Boone in the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone takes the ball from starting pitcher Luis Severino during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu eyes the ball as Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley gets back to fist base in the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela, and second baseman Gleyber Torres and and first baseman DJ LeMahieu in the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees outfielders Brett Gardner, and Aaron Judge in the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu flies out to end the fourth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts on the mound during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

The Yankees' Aaron Hicks reacts to a walk in the fourth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts to a walk in the fourth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino on the mound in the fourth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu is late with the tag on Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino in the fourth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees' Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging to end the bottom of the third inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge drops his bat after he strikes out swinging to the the second inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers the pitch in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers the pitch in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve rounds third base as Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela looks on in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros rightfielder Josh Reddick reacts as he rounds third base after his homer in the second inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres in the second inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees connects on a first-inning single during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts in the in the second inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge reacts after the single in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers the pitch in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (12) talk with Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) and New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) cannot get the ball hit by Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) and New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) cannot get the ball hit by Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) high five after the Altuve homer in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) and New York Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild (58) talk with New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers the pitch in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) waits for New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) to come to the mound in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) reacts in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Luis Severino of the Yankees reacts on the mound during the first inning of Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Luis Severino of the Yankees pitches in the first inning during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers the pitch in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve rounds third base after his homer in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Former Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte throws out the first pitch before Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve high-fives leftfielder Michael Brantley after his homer run in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees fans arrive to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees rightfielder Giancarlo Stanton during batting practice prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees warms up on the field prior to Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton warms up in the outfield prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees players stretch in the outfield during warmups before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge during batting practice prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez during batting practice prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton stretches in the outfield during warmups before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

CC Sabathia of the Yankees warms up on the field alongside former Yankee Andy Pettitte prior to Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone during batting practice prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks to the press prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks to the press prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green speaks to the press prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.