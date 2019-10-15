TODAY'S PAPER
The Yankees host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. The best-of-seven series is tied, 1-1.

Houston Astros players Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Houston Astros players celebrate after defeating the Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees in the dugout in
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Yankees look on from the dugout in the ninth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees walks off the field after the final out of Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

George Springer #4, Carlos Correa #1, Josh Reddick
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

George Springer #4, Carlos Correa #1, Josh Reddick #22 and Jake Marisnick #6 of the Houston Astros celebrate after Game 3 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman celebrate
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman celebrate their 4-1 win against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) delivers
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna delivers the pitch in the ninth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) gets
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) gets hit by the pitch in the ninth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Gleyber Torres of the Yankees celebrates his eighth-inning home run during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres is congratulated by shortstop Didi Gregorius after Torres' home run in the eighth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres hits
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (30)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion is out at first base as Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel tags him in the eighth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26)
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu and third baseman Gio Urshela get Houston Astros outfielder George Springer in the rundown in the seventh inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) scores
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley scores as Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez waits for the ball in the seventh inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (30)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion is out at first base as Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel tags him in the eighth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner walks back on the field after striking out to end the seventh inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Didi Gregorius of the Yankees walks back to the dugout after flying out to end the fifth inning during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros scores
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros scores a run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton (53)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton runs towards home as Astros second baseman Jose Altuve scores on a wild pitch in the seventh inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after the sixth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aaron Hicks of the Yankees strikes out to end the sixth inning during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aaron Hicks of the Yankees strikes out to end the sixth inning during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees Aaron Hicks (31) strikes out
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks strikes out to end the sixth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela (29)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela swings and misses in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle (48)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle delivers the pitch in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) watches
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius watches the long fly ball to end the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius flies out
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius flies out to deep right to end the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green (57)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green delivers the pitch in the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) comes
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees manager Aaron Boone comes to the mound to take out starting pitcher Luis Severino in the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Luis Severino of the Yankees hands the ball to manager Aaron Boone as he leaves Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino gives the ball to manager Aaron Boone in the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone takes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees manager Aaron Boone takes the ball from starting pitcher Luis Severino during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu eyes the ball as Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley gets back to fist base in the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela (29)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela, and second baseman Gleyber Torres and and first baseman DJ LeMahieu in the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees outfielders Brett Gardner, and Aaron Judge in the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu flies
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu flies out to end the fourth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts on the mound during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees Aaron Hicks (31) reacts to
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Yankees' Aaron Hicks reacts to a walk in the fourth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts to a walk in the fourth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino on the mound in the fourth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26)
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu is late with the tag on Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino in the fourth inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Yankees' Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging to end the bottom of the third inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge drops
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge drops his bat after he strikes out swinging to the the second inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) delivers
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers the pitch in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40)
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers the pitch in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) rounds
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve rounds third base as Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela looks on in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) reacts
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Houston Astros rightfielder Josh Reddick reacts as he rounds third base after his homer in the second inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres in the second inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees connects on a first-inning single during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) in
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts in the in the second inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99)
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge reacts after the single in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) delivers
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers the pitch in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and Houston
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (12) talk with Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25)
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) and New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) cannot get the ball hit by Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25)
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) and New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) cannot get the ball hit by Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) and
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) high five after the Altuve homer in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) and
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) and New York Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild (58) talk with New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40)
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers the pitch in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40)
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) waits for New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) to come to the mound in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40)
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) reacts in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Luis Severino of the Yankees reacts on the mound during the first inning of Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Luis Severino of the Yankees pitches in the first inning during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers the pitch in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) rounds
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve rounds third base after his homer in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Former New York Yankees Andy Petite throws out
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Former Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte throws out the first pitch before Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) high
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve high-fives leftfielder Michael Brantley after his homer run in the first inning in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees fans arrive to Game 3
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees fans arrive to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees rightfielder Giancarlo Stanton during batting practice prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees warms up on the field prior to Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton warms up in the outfield prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees players stretch in the outfield
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees players stretch in the outfield during warmups before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge during batting practice prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) during
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez during batting practice prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton stretches in the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton stretches in the outfield during warmups before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

CC Sabathia of the Yankees warms up on the field alongside former Yankee Andy Pettitte prior to Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) during
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone during batting practice prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) speaks
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks to the press prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) speaks
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks to the press prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green (57)
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green speaks to the press prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green (57)
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green speaks to the press prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

