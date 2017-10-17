The Yankees host the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS on Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.
The Astros lead the best-of-seven series, 2-1.
Here's a look at how each run was scored in ALCS Game 4, as well as the Yankees' lineup:
Scoring recap
The game currently is scoreless.
Yankees' lineup
1. Brett Gardner, LF
2. Aaron Judge, RF
3. Didi Gregorius, SS
4. Gary Sanchez, DH
5. Greg Bird, 1B
6. Starlin Castro, 2B
7. Aaron Hicks, CF
8. Todd Frazier, 3B
9. Austin Romine, C
Starting pitcher: Sonny Gray
