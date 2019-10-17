Giancarlo Stanton out of lineup again for Yankees in ALCS Game 4; Aaron Hicks bats third
Giancarlo Stanton is out of the Yankees' starting lineup for a third consecutive game.
Aaron Hicks will bat third and start in centerfield for the Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS on Friday night. Brett Gardner will play leftfield and bat sixth, with Aaron Judge batting second and manning rightfield.
Stanton suffered a right quadriceps strain in Game 1 and has not played since. He worked out
Gleyber Torres will bat in the cleanup spot.
Here's the full Yankees lineup for ALCS Game 4:
DJ LeMahieu, 1B
Aaron Judge, RF
Aaron Hicks, CF
Gleyber Torres, 2B
Edwin Encarnacion, DH
Brett Gardner, LF
Gary Sanchez, C
Gio Urshela, 3B
Didi Gregorius, SS
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.