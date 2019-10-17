TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Giancarlo Stanton out of lineup again for Yankees in ALCS Game 4; Aaron Hicks bats third

Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees works out on

Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees works out on the field before Game 4 of the ALCS against the Astros on Thursday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Giancarlo Stanton is out of the Yankees' starting lineup for a third consecutive game.

Aaron Hicks will bat third and start in centerfield for the Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS on Friday night. Brett Gardner will play leftfield and bat sixth, with Aaron Judge batting second and manning rightfield.

Stanton suffered a right quadriceps strain in Game 1 and has not played since. He worked out 

Gleyber Torres will bat in the cleanup spot.

Here's the full Yankees lineup for ALCS Game 4:

DJ LeMahieu, 1B

Aaron Judge, RF

Aaron Hicks, CF

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Brett Gardner, LF

Gary Sanchez, C

Gio Urshela, 3B

Didi Gregorius, SS

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Saquon Barkley of the Giants celebrates his first-quarter Barkley won't have limitations in his likely Sunday return
Nets guard Kyrie Irving, center, watches action against Irving to make first Barclays appearance as Net Friday
Former Mets second baseman and Brooklyn Cyclones manager Sources: Mets won't bring Alfonzo back as Cyclones manager
This composite image shows Dominick Reyes, left, and Reyes, Weidman have had similar career paths 
Liberty guard Tanisha Wright, center, goes after a Liberty to play home games at Barclays Center
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends Knicks Knicks continue experimenting with lineup vs. Hawks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search