Giancarlo Stanton is out of the Yankees' starting lineup for a third consecutive game.

Aaron Hicks will bat third and start in centerfield for the Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS on Friday night. Brett Gardner will play leftfield and bat sixth, with Aaron Judge batting second and manning rightfield.

Stanton suffered a right quadriceps strain in Game 1 and has not played since. He worked out

Gleyber Torres will bat in the cleanup spot.

Here's the full Yankees lineup for ALCS Game 4:

DJ LeMahieu, 1B

Aaron Judge, RF

Aaron Hicks, CF

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Brett Gardner, LF

Gary Sanchez, C

Gio Urshela, 3B

Didi Gregorius, SS