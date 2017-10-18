The Yankees host the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees won the past two games at home to even the series 2-2, but they face postseason nemesis Dallas Keuchel. He shut down the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS last week.
Here’s a recap of how each run in ALCS Game 5 was scored, along with the Yankees' lineup:
Scoring recap
The game currently is scoreless.
Yankees' lineup
1. Brett Gardner, LF
2. Aaron Judge, RF
3. Gary Sanchez, C
4. Didi Gregorius, SS
5. Aaron Hicks, CF
6. Starlin Castro, 2B
7. Greg Bird, 1B
8. Todd Frazier, 3B
9. Chase Headley, DH
Starting pitcher: Masahiro Tanaka
