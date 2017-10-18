The Yankees host the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees won the past two games at home to even the series 2-2, but they face postseason nemesis Dallas Keuchel. He shut down the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS last week.

Here’s a recap of how each run in ALCS Game 5 was scored, along with the Yankees' lineup:

Scoring recap

The game currently is scoreless.

Yankees' lineup

1. Brett Gardner, LF

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Gary Sanchez, C

4. Didi Gregorius, SS

5. Aaron Hicks, CF

6. Starlin Castro, 2B

7. Greg Bird, 1B

8. Todd Frazier, 3B

9. Chase Headley, DH

Starting pitcher: Masahiro Tanaka