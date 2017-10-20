The Yankees are one win away from advancing to the World Series as they take on the Houston Astros on Friday in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.
The series moves back to Minute Maid Park after the Yankees won three in the Bronx to take a 3-2 series lead. In a rematch from Game 2, Luis Severino will take the hill against Justin Verlander.
Here’s a run-by-run scoring recap as well as the Yankees’ lineup for Game 6:
Scoring recap
Bottom 5: Alex Bregman walked. Marwin Gonzalez grounded out to second, Bregman to second. Evan Gattis walked. Brian McCann hit a ground rule double to rightfield. Bregman scored, Gattis to third.
Yankees lineup
1. Brett Gardner, LF
2. Aaron Judge, RF
3. Didi Gregorius, SS
4. Gary Sanchez, C
5. Greg Bird, 1B
6. Starlin Castro, 2B
7. Aaron Hicks, CF
8. Todd Frazier, 3B
9. Chase Headley, DH
Luis Severino, SP
