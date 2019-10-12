HOUSTON — Aaron Judge first dropped the line about Gleyber Torres in late June, and he has repeated some form of it since.

“When I was 22, I was playing in Single-A Charleston,” Judge said. “He’s up here facing the best of the best.”

On Saturday night, Torres -- still 22 — again was facing the best on one of baseball’s biggest stages and looked right at home.

The second baseman had three hits, including a home run, and drove in five runs to lead the Yankees to a 7-0 victory over the Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in front of a mostly despondent sellout crowd of 43,311.

Torres became the youngest Yankee to drive in five runs in a postseason game. Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela also homered and Masahiro Tanaka pitched six brilliant innings, allowing no runs and one hit. The Yankees outhit the Astros 13-3.

The Yankees, who were 103-59 in the regular season, wrested home-field advantage away from the Astros, who went an MLB-best 107-55 (including an MLB-best 60-21 at Minute Maid Park). The Yankees had lost all four games played at Minute Maid during the 2017 ALCS.

The Yankees will try to take a 2-0 lead in the series on Sunday night when James Paxton opposes Justin Verlander.

Torres had a solo homer, an RBI double, a two-out, two-run single and an RBI groundout, improving to 8-for-17 with nine RBIs in four games in this postseason.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

His RBI double off Zack Greinke in the fourth gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead and his second homer of the postseason, a solo shot off Greinke in the sixth, made it 2-0. Stanton homered later in the inning and Torres’ bases-loaded single off righty Ryan Pressly in the seventh made it 5-0.

Tanaka, 4-2 with a 1.54 ERA in six previous postseason games, including ALDS Game 2, when he allowed one run and three hits in five innings against the Twins, added to his reputation as the Yankees’ big-game pitcher. He allowed one hit and one walk, struck out four and needed only 68 pitches (45 strikes) to get through six innings.

Adam Ottavino, Zack Britton and Jonathan Loaisiga pitched the last three innings.

Greinke, shelled in ALDS Game 3 against the Rays and unimpressive overall against the Yankees in his career (he brought a 5.05 ERA in 15 games against them), allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings.

DJ LeMahieu hit a ground shot to left for a single to start the fourth and went to second on a wild pitch. Judge struck out swinging at a slider, but Torres hammered a first-pitch slider into the gap in left-center for a 1-0 lead.

The Yankees threatened in the fifth when Gary Sanchez and Urshela singled back-to-back with one out. Greinke got out of it, getting Didi Gregorius to fly to deep right, which allowed Sanchez to advance to third, and LeMahieu to fly to center.

Alex Bregman worked a walk to start the fifth and rookie slugger Yordan Alvarez hammered one to right-center that looked as if it might go for extra bases. But Judge ran the drive down and quickly delivered a rifle shot to first, with LeMahieu making a great scoop of the one-hopper to double off Bregman and silence much of the crowd. Yuli Gurriel flied to right for the third out.

After Judge flied out to start the sixth, Torres, again swinging at the first pitch, drove the ball over the leftfield wall for a 2-0 lead, further sucking the air out of the building. The remaining enthusiasm departed two batters later when Stanton drove a full-count fastball to right-center for his second career postseason homer.

One-out singles by Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve (who reached base because of a miscommunication between Gregorius and Torres) gave the Astros runners at the corners in the seventh, and the Astros appeared to score when Bregman beat Torres’ one-hop relay to first on a potential double-play ball. But LeMahieu, who had scooped the ball out of the dirt, immediately signaled to the Yankees’ bench to challenge the call, and when it was overturned, the run was taken off the board.