The sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium rose as one when Aaron Boone popped out of the dugout and walked to the mound with two outs in the sixth inning on Friday night. The Yankees held a 4-1 lead over the Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS.

Even though James Paxton had just struck out his ninth batter, the lefthander had thrown 111 pitches. Boone rarely visits the mound unless he is planning to take a pitcher back to the dugout with him.

But Boone chatted with Paxton and then went back from whence he came all by himself. Paxton stayed in, much to the delight of the crowd.

That delight turned to panic when Robinson Chirinos sent Paxton’s next pitch deep to leftfield. With a runner already on first, a home run would bring Houston to within a run in a game the Yankees had to have to keep their season alive.

Fortunately for the Yankees, Brett Gardner caught the drive up against the wall. Paxton’s night was done after a season-high 112 pitches.

The night started poorly for the Yankees and seemed to be a continuation of their poor play in the late innings of Thursday’s 8-3 loss in Game 4.

Leadoff man George Springer hit a grounder that scooted past Paxton on his glove side. Gleyber Torres, who made two errors on Thursday, tried to barehand the ball on the shortstop side of second base. It hit off his fingers and was scored a single.

Springer moved to second on a passed ball by Gary Sanchez and to third on a grounder to short. Michael Brantley walked. The crowd, both those just arriving and those already in their seats, started to rustle uncomfortably.

Paxton then made it worse. He threw a wild pitch that allowed Springer to score and Brantley to move to second.

But Paxton recovered to get Alex Bregman to fly out to left and Yuli Gurriel to fly out to center to end the inning.

By the time Paxton stepped back on the mound for the second inning, the Yankees had taken a 4-1 lead against Justin Verlander on DJ LeMahieu’s leadoff homer and Aaron Hicks’ three-run shot off the rightfield foul pole.

Now it was time for Paxton to protect a lead. He walked Carlos Correa to start the second before striking out Yordan Alvarez and Chirinos. Jake Marisnick singled, but Paxton struck out Springer on a 96 mile per hour fastball to end the threat.

Paxton had found his groove. He allowed a baserunner in each of his innings, but never more than one per inning after the second.

With the hope that they will be playing Games 6 and 7 on Saturday and Sunday, Boone needed length from Paxton. He got it.

A day before his third postseason start, Paxton was asked what he had learned that could help him on Friday.

“There’s a higher intensity,” he said. “But overall it’s the same game. You have to treat it the same way. It’s just being able to mentally treat it the same way even though there is that extra intensity and what we’re playing for. But, ultimately, if you can play the game the same way you did in the regular season, you’re going to have the most success.”