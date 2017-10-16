The secondary market for ALCS tickets at Yankee Stadium has softened since the Yankees dropped the first two games of the series in Houston.
For example, before Game 1 last week, the least expensive asking price for a ticket to Monday’s Game 3 was $145, according to TicketIQ.com, which monitors the resale market. As of Monday morning, it had fallen to $89, a 38 percent decline.
The cheapest tickets for Games 4 and 5 were $129 for both as of Friday; by Monday they were $94 and $99.
After the drops, the least expensive tickets now are close to where they were in 2010 and 2012 for Yankees ALCS home games.
Based on current market trends, TicketIQ projects that the lowest asking price for home games if the Yankees reach the World Series would be $728.
