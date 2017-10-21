The Yankees take on the Astros in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
CC Sabathia, who is 10-0 with a 1.69 ERA following a Yankees’ loss this season, gets the start against Astros righthander Charlie Morton.
Here’s a look at the Yankees lineup for Game 7:
1. Brett Gardner, LF
2. Aaron Judge, RF
3. Didi Gregorius, SS
4. Gary Sanchez, C
5. Greg Bird, 1B
6. Starlin Castro, 2B
7. Aaron Hicks, CF
8. Todd Frazier, 3B
9. Chase Headley, DH
CC Sabathia, SP
