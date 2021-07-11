HOUSTON – Brutal. Awful. Stunning. Embarrassing.

All of those words — and none of them — adequately describe the Yankees’ 8-7 loss to the Astros Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

Jose Altuve, the player Yankees fans love to hate more than any other – and more than a few Yankee players themselves aren’t too far behind when it comes to that – hit a walk-off three-run homer off Chad Green to send the Yankees to an 8-7 loss to the Astros, who avoided a three-game sweep.

The Yankees (46-43), who walked 14 times in the game, led 7-2 going into the ninth.

But Domingo German, who came in in the seventh for Jameson Taillon, who was solid over six innings, could not get out of the ninth as Yuli Gurriel reached on an infield single and Kyle Tucker doubled.

Green came on and allowed a two-run double to Chas McCormick and an RBI double to Abraham Toro. After a single by pinch hitter Jason Castro put runners at the corners, Martin Maldonado lined softly to short, Altuve hit a 1-and-1 curveball to left to win it and send the Yankees to arguably their worst loss of the first half, of which there is no shortage of candidates.

The Yankees on Sunday, as was the case the first two games, took an early lead and Taillon, who allowed two runs and three hits over six innings while improving his ERA to 4.90, was the beneficiary.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Houston lefty Framber Valdez, who came in an impressive 5-1 with a 2.86 ERA, came out Sunday with no command, walking DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge to start the game (the Yankees did not score).

The Yankees stranded two more in the second before coming through in the third, aided by some poor Astros defense.

Sanchez walked with one out and went to second when Giancarlo Stanton struck out on a ball in the dirt that went to the backstop. Luke Voit worked a walk – who didn’t this day – and Gleyber Torres hit a ground smash misplayed by shortstop Robel Garcia, playing short with Carlos Correa on the COVID-19 IL, for an error, which allowed Sanchez to score to make it 1-0.

The Astros tied it in the bottom half when Maldonado led off by driving a 1-and-2 fastball to right, his sixth homer making it 1-1.

It stayed that way only until the top of the fourth when Locastro started the inning by poking a 2-and-1 fastball just over the wall in right, his second homer, and first as a Yankee, making it 2-1.

As Locastro approached the dugout, Rougned Odor draped him in a jacket, a nod to Judge’s comment the night before when he trolled Altuve after hitting a homer and said he cinched his jersey – the way Altuve did after hitting his walk-off homer off Aroldis Chapman to win the 2017 ALCS and then implored his teammates not to rip off his shirt – because it gets "chilly" inside Minute Maid when the roof is closed (as it was the entire series).

The Yankees knocked Valdez from the game in the fifth. Stanton led off with a single, his second of the day, and went to second when Voit walked. Torres nearly took Stanton out with a scorched shot to left-center – Stanton hit the ground attempting to get out of the way – but the DH still managed to get up and come around to score on the single that made it 3-1. Righty Andre Scrubb replaced Valdez and did a terrific job, setting down three straight, two via strikeout, to escape still two runs behind.

But that was only a temporary victory as a floundering Astros offense, shut out the first two games of the series, continued floundering. Taillon provided a shutdown inning, needing just seven pitches, which left him at 68 through five.

The Astros got one back in the sixth when Tucker hit his 15th homer, a shot to right on a 1-and-0 slider, to make it 3-2.

Torres walked with two outs in the seventh, stole second and scored on Urshela’s single to right to make it 4-2. Gary Sanchez made it 7-2 in the eighth with a three-run shot.