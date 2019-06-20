Yankees vs. Astros

TODAY'S PAPER
The Yankees host the Houston Astros in a four-game series beginning Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Houston Astros shortstop Alex Bregman forces out New
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Houston Astros shortstop Alex Bregman forces out New York Yankees' Brett Gardner and throws to first base during the third inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

New York Yankees left fielder Cameron Maybin looks
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees left fielder Cameron Maybin looks on against the Houston Astros in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton doubles
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton doubles against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres reacts after he
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres reacts after he scores on his three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Yankees' Gleyber Torres, second from right, is congratulated
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees' Gleyber Torres, second from right, is congratulated by Didi Gregorius as Giancarlo Stanton and Edwin Encarnacion look on after his three-run home run of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, right, and Cameron
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, right, and Cameron Maybin celebrate Torres' three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu hits a two-run
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu rounds
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu rounds the bases on his two-run home run hit off Houston Astros relief pitcher Chris Devenski during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers a
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu is embraced by
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu is embraced by Cameron Maybin after his two-run home run as Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos looks away during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu rounds the bases
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu rounds the bases on his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu rounds the bases
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu rounds the bases on his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

