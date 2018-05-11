Trades aren’t won or lost in single games, or even single seasons, but as the seemingly never-ending troupe of A’s circled the bases around Sonny Gray and the Yankee Stadium faithful rained boos upon his head, the nagging questions about his acquisition came to the forefront.

It was the A’s after all, who traded Gray to the Yankees last season for a veritable king’s ransom in prospects. And on Friday, one of those prospects, Dustin Fowler — the kid who ruptured his patella tendon in his first inning of his first major-league game last year and was traded a month later — collected his first big-league hit against Gray in the fourth. Fowler, though, was neither the first nor the last to touch up Gray, who struggled with his control and his execution en route to a 10-5 loss at Yankee Stadium.

Gray allowed five runs, nine hits and three walks in five innings. Friday’s start erased some of the good feelings behind his most recent two performances, which had been impressive. The A’s wound up hitting four home runs and three doubles and finished with 14 hits against Gray, David Hale and David Robertson.

The Yankees trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, but four RBIs by Aaron Judge drew them to within 6-5 in the seventh. Judge hit a three-run homer off Kendall Graveman with two outs in the fifth — an opposite-field blast that came off his bat at 111.1 mph — and drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh, but with the bases still loaded and one out, Didi Gregorius flied out to short rightfield and Giancarlo Stanton popped to second.

Matt Joyce hit Oakland’s fourth homer in the eighth and Marcus Semien added a three-run double off Robertson in the ninth.

It was the Yankees’ second loss in a row after winning eight straight and 17 of 18.

Gray waded in and out of trouble despite having his preferred catcher, Austin Romine, behind the plate. It was his first time facing his old team.

“It is a little unique, it’s a little odd” to face the team you came up with, Aaron Boone said before the game. “Especially initially. Hopefully, he can kind of compartmentalize it, but that’s part of being a big-leaguer, being able to deal with different things. Sometimes, it’s a motivator and you can lock in even better.”

Not Friday.

After an economical 14-pitch first inning, Gray quickly came undone in the second, giving up a leadoff homer to Khris Davis, who drove a 3-and-1 fastball into the bleachers in right. Matt Olson singled and Matt Chapman turned on an 0-and-2 fastball, driving it to left-center for a two-run homer and a 3-0 lead.

Three straight singles by Semien, Joyce and Jed Lowrie to lead off the third plated another run and set off a round of boos for Gray.

The Yankees got one back in the third when Gleyber Torres rocketed Kendall Graveman’s 0-and-1 sinker into the centerfield side of the Oakland bullpen for his third homer. Gray, however, allowed another run in the fourth, when Mark Canha led off with a double, Fowler singled and Semien hit into a forceout, as Miguel Andujar elected to throw to second when he had an easy out at the plate.