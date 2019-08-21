Yankees' Aaron Hicks is still on the mend with right flexor strain

OAKLAND, Calif. – It remains a slow-go while on the injured list for Aaron Hicks.

The outfielder, on the IL since Aug. 4 with a right flexor strain, won’t start a throwing program for at least another week, Aaron Boone said before Wednesday night’s game against the A’s.

“I do expect once that happens, he should move along pretty quick,” Boone said of Hicks beginning to throw.

At the time Hicks was put on the IL, the initial prognosis was he would not throw for 10-14 days, a timeframe that has been extended a couple of times.

“He feels normal, he feels good,” Boone said. “Again, it’s something we’re being conservative with because of the close proximity [of the strain] to the UCL [ulnar collateral ligament]. He’s been responding well to all of his therapy stuff.”

Gardner OK

Brett Gardner, who had an in-grown toenail removed after Sunday’s game in New York vs. Cleveland, did not start Wednesday, the second straight game of this trip the veteran sat.

“It was something he was playing with all week,” Boone said of the in-grown toenail. “It was pretty sore yesterday still, but he should be good to go today, and I would expect him in there tomorrow.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

More Dellin progress

Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement/lat strain) threw the first simulated game of his rehab Wednesday afternoon, a two-inning session in Tampa.

“Everything went well,” said Boone, who texted with the reliever after he threw.

The next step for Betances, for whom there is no timetable for his return, is another bullpen on Friday.

The righthander is not quite as far along as Luis Severino, who will face hitters in Tampa Thursday and, without any setbacks, should be in line to start a rehab assignment shortly thereafter.