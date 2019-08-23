Gleyber Torres hits two HRs, but Yankees swept by Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. – The World Series Preview hype machine has been appropriately revved up for this weekend’s series at Dodger Stadium.

It is, of course, the Yankees and Dodgers; two iconic franchises who don’t meet all that often and who this season own the best records in their respective leagues.

But while those three games will serve to tantalize for what might come in late October, the series preceding it was a cold reminder for the Yankees of the potential pitfalls en route to getting there.

Masahiro Tanaka became the third starter in a row to plunge the Yankees into an early-inning deficit, leading to a 5-3 loss to the A’s, who competed a three-game sweep, at crumbing Oakland Coliseum.

It was a fourth straight loss for the Yankees (83-46), who desperately want to avoid returning here in the postseason. The Bombers, who got two homers from Gleyber Torres, now with 31 homers, fell to 7-17 at Oakland Coliseum, a stadium they well could be back in this October, since 2013.

The A’s (74-53), in the thick of the AL wild-card chase, have won seven of their last eight and are 24-12 since the All-Star break.

The Yankees, who trailed 4-1 after three innings each of the first two games here, trailed 5-0 after three Thursday.

Tanaka, 2-0 with a 3.45 ERA over his previous four starts, allowed five runs and eight hits over six innings in falling to 9-7 with a 4.68 ERA. The righthander, who remains the likely Game 1 starter for the Yankees in any Division Series, did finish with three scoreless innings after the rough beginning.

Righthander Tanner Roark, entering the game 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA in three starts with the A’s since being acquired from the Reds, allowed two runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings.

The Yankees finished with eight hits, four coming from Gleyber Torres. The 22-year-old’s solo homer off Roark in the seventh made it 5-2 and gave Torres his 30th homer. The infielder, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, became the second Yankee with 30 or more homers in his age-22 season or younger, joining Joe DiMaggio, who hit 46 homers in 1937 at the age of 22.

Tanaka immediately got into trouble in a 33-pitch first. Marcus Semien led off by ripping the second pitch he saw, a sinker, to right for a double and Robbie Grossman walked. Tanaka, who did not walk a batter in his previous two starts, fell behind Matt Chapman 3-and-0, eventually walking the third baseman on a full-count fastball to load the bases. Matt Olson, who hit a big two-run homer in the first game of the series Tuesday night, grounded into a 6-4 fielder’s choice, which brought Semien in to make it 1-0. With Mark Canha up, a wild pitch moved Olson to second. Canha then banged a 2-and-2 slider to center, the two-run single making it 3-0 and improving the centerfielder to 4-for-8 with four RBIs in the series. Stephen Piscotty singled off Tanaka’s 31st pitch of the inning, but the righthander got Khris Davis to ground into a 1-4-3 inning-ending double play.

Three pitches into the third the A’s had tacked on. Grossman, swinging first pitch, tripled off the wall in left-center. Chapman then roped a 1-and-0 splitter that came in flat to left, the RBI single making it 4-0. Olson reached on a grounder to short that Didi Gregorius couldn’t handle – it was ruled a hit – and Canha grounding into a force play put Chapman on third. Tanaka got a Stephen Piscotty grounder to Gregorius at short that looked like a sure double play, but Torres’ relay throw sailed over Mike Ford’s head at first, which allowed Chapman to come in for a 5-0 lead.

The Yankees got on the board in the fifth when Torres doubled with one out and Mike Tauchman lasered an RBI single to left to make it 5-1.

That made it 211 straight games for the Yankees scoring at least one run, the third-longest such streak in history (The Yankees hold the record at 308 games, established 1931-33).