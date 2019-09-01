Luis Severino made his first minor league rehab start of the season and lasted one inning-plus for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Buffalo on Sunday.

Severino, out all season with unrelated shoulder and lat injuries, allowed two runs, three hits and no walks, striking out two. He gave up a run and two hits in the first and allowed a home run by Andy Burns leading off the second. That was his final batter. Severino threw 33 pitches.

Edwin Encarnacion went 1-for-4 in the same game in his first rehab appearance since suffering a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a pitch on Aug. 3.

Frazier, three others called up

The Yankees called up Clint Frazier and pitchers Chance Adams, Ryan Dull and Tyler Lyons from Scranton as rosters expanded.

Frazier started against Oakland as the DH, batting eighth, and went 0-for-2 with a walk in the Yankees’ 5-4 victory. Mike Ford pinch hit for him in the ninth and hit a walk-off home run moments after Brett Gardner tied the score with a home run.

Frazier had well-documented defensive problems with the Yankees earlier this season. Asked about how he has progressed in Triple-A, manager Aaron Boone said: “Been swinging the bat better after first getting down there and struggling a little bit. Swinging the bat better. We know what he’s capable of. The defensive part of it, he continues to work very hard at it. We know he has the capability, so now hopefully he can come up here and continue to impact us like when he was here.”

The others have been up before, but Lyons is new to the Yankees. He’s a 31-year-old lefthander who spent six years with the Cardinals and had an 11.25 ERA in three appearances with the Pirates this season. He was released by Pittsburgh on Aug. 11 and signed with the Yankees four days later. He was the only one of the four who did not appear in Sunday’s game. Dull and Adams each pitched an inning and allowed four runs between them.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trainer’s room

Zack Britton, who left Saturday’s game with a cramp in his right calf, said he was OK, but Boone said he wanted to give the lefthander a day off . . . Cameron Maybin was unavailable to hit because of a sore wrist . . . Dellin Betances threw to hitters on Saturday in Tampa, Florida, before the Yankees brought him to New York because of the impending Hurricane Dorian. Betances will throw to hitters at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. He has not pitched this season because of a right shoulder injury and lat strain.