Corey Kluber scheduled to start Monday night for Yankees against Angels

Corey Kluber of the Yankees walks to the

Corey Kluber of the Yankees walks to the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Yankee Stadium on May 25. Credit: Getty Images/Adam Hunger

By Erik Boland
OAKLAND, Calif. — Corey Kluber has been cleared to return to the Yankees' rotation.

The righthander, who threw a no-hitter against the Rangers on May 19 but made only one more start before landing on the injured list with a right shoulder strain, is slated to start Monday night in Anaheim against the Angels.

"He feels really good. He’s ready to take on major league competition," Aaron Boone said Thursday before the Yankees faced the A’s. "He’s responded well physically. He’s been bouncing back from his [rehab] outings. He’s not all the way built up, but we feel like built up enough to hopefully give us a few really strong innings."

Boone said Kluber, who left his May 25 start against Toronto after three innings with shoulder discomfort and landed on the IL a day later, will take the spot of lefthander Andrew Heaney. Kluber is 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 10 starts.

Boone said Heaney, 2-1 with a 6.23 ERA in five starts since the Yankees obtained him from the Angels before the trade deadline, could "piggy-back" with Kluber, who is not expected to pitch more than three or four innings on Monday. After that, Heaney likely will slide into some kind of long relief role.

Torres to return soon

Boone said Gleyber Torres, on the IL since Aug. 9 with a left thumb sprain, is scheduled to start a rehab assignment by the end of this week. Without any setbacks, he "should be back in the fold" on the active roster when the Yankees return from this three-city, nine-game trip to start a homestand Sept. 3 against the Orioles.

Extra bases

Luke Voit, 13-for-26 with 13 RBIs in his last nine games, wasn’t in Thursday night’s lineup, but Boone said the first baseman/DH probably will be in the starting lineup the last three games of the series . . ..Gio Urshela, on the IL since Aug. 1 with a left hamstring strain, was activated Thursday. He started at third base, batting eighth.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

