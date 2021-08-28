Yankees hit four home runs in 13th straight victory

OAKLAND, Calif. — During this streak that shows few signs of ending anytime soon, the Yankees have received their share of contributions from the lesser-known members of the roster.

Andrew Velazquez, Tyler Wade, Nestor Cortes Jr., Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta — just to name a handful — have played a role in plenty of victories.

But on Friday night, as the Yankees ran their winning streak to 13 with an 8-2 win over the A’s in front of 22,463 at Oakland Coliseum, it was almost entirely about the biggest names — and biggest bodies.

Gerrit Cole (13-6, 2.80) again pitched like an ace, striking out nine in six scoreless innings, and recorded his 200th strikeout faster than any other pitcher in franchise history (24 games). He was backed by home runs by Giancarlo Stanton, Luke Voit, Aaron Judge and, well after Cole left the game, Kyle Higashioka.

In the span of five pitches from Sean Manaea, Stanton hit a 472-foot home run to center — his sixth homer in the last nine games — and Voit hit a 437-foot blast to center in the fourth. That gave Cole a 2-0 lead — which became 5-0 when Judge hit a 413-foot three-run shot to center off Manaea in the fifth. Stanton has homered in four straight games. Judge had three hits and four RBIs.

The Yankees (76-52), who have won 25 of their last 30 games and 35 of their last 46, stayed four games behind the AL East-leading Rays and three games ahead of the Red Sox for the top wild-card spot. The A’s (70-59), who have lost six straight and 10 of their last 12, struck out 14 times and slipped 6 ½ games behind the Yankees.

This marks the longest winning streak by the Yankees since the 1961 club won 13 straight from Sept. 1-12 of that season. Their last 14-game winning streak came in 1941.

Cole, who allowed six hits and two walks, stymied Oakland’s best chance at a comeback in the bottom of the fifth when the A’s loaded the bases with one out but could not score. Cole struck out Jed Lowrie swinging at a 99-mph fastball and got out of the inning when third baseman Gio Urshela made a terrific grab of Josh Harrison’s screaming liner that would have brought in at least one run and maybe two.

Joely Rodriguez allowed two runs — one earned, as Joey Gallo made a throwing error that allowed a run to score — in the seventh. With the tying run at the plate, Chad Green escaped a two-on, one-out jam by getting Harrison to ground into a double play.

Higashioka hit his ninth homer, a two-run shot to right-center, in the ninth and Judge added an RBI single later in the inning to make it 8-2.

Manaea, who came in 8-8 with a 3.77 ERA, saw his mostly miserable second half continue as he allowed five runs and seven hits, including three homers, in 4 1/3 innings.

Manaea's first pitch was slightly delayed when the umpires made him exchange a lighter-green-colored glove with one that was a darker shade of green. Aaron Boone said that was the umpires' decision and did not come from the Yankees.

The Yankees took the lead — loudly — in the fourth. Stanton, who hit one off the facing of the loge level overhanging centerfield on Thursday — a place not often visited by baseballs here — sent one to an even-less-visited area, blasting one well above that same loge level to left-center for his 24th homer. After Gallo popped out, Voit tattooed a 2-and-0 sinker to dead center for his eighth homer and a 2-0 lead.

Cole struck out Lowrie swinging at a 100-mph fastball to start the bottom half and Harrison followed with a double over Judge’s head in center. Matt Chapman worked a five-pitch walk but Cole stopped things there, striking out Mark Canha looking at a 98-mph fastball and Sean Murphy looking at a 90-mph slider.

Higashioka and DJ LeMahieu led off the fifth with back-to-back singles and, after Anthony Rizzo struck out, Judge annihilated one to center for his 28th homer.