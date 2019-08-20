TODAY'S PAPER
The Yankees open a three-game series against the Athletics on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum.

The Athletics' Mark Canha celebrates with Khris Davis
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Lachlan Cunningham

The Athletics' Mark Canha celebrates with Khris Davis after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning against the Yankees at Ring Central Coliseum on Tuesday in Oakland.

Yankees pitcher Domingo German delivers in the bottom
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Lachlan Cunningham

Yankees pitcher Domingo German delivers in the bottom of the first inning against the Athletics at Ring Central Coliseum on Tuesday in Oakland.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez celebrates with Gio Urshela
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Lachlan Cunningham

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez celebrates with Gio Urshela after hitting a solo home run in the top of the first inning against the Athletics at Ring Central Coliseum on Tuesday in Oakland.

Athletics pitcher Homer Bailey delivers in the top
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Lachlan Cunningham

Athletics pitcher Homer Bailey delivers in the top of the first inning against the Yankees at Ring Central Coliseum on Tuesday in Oakland.

The Athletics' A.J. Puk, left, runs with pitchers
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

The Athletics' A.J. Puk, left, runs with pitchers Chris Bassitt, center, and Jake Diekman during warmups before a game against the Yankees on Tuesday in Oakland.

The Athletics' A.J. Puk warms up before a
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

The Athletics' A.J. Puk warms up before a game against the Yankees on Tuesday in Oakland.

