Corey Kluber threw four shutout innings on Wednesday night before tiring and getting charged with two runs in the fifth.

All in all, not a bad rebound outing after a pair of subpar starts for Kluber. But the way the Yankees are hitting, Kluber could have pitched great all night and it might not have mattered a bit.

One night after snapping a five-game losing streak, the Yankees lost again and looked bad doing it. They totaled five hits and lost, 4-1, at chilly Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are 6-11 and its no mystery why. They can’t hit. .

They only won on Tuesday because of a "rally" that included a go-ahead wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk.

Manager Aaron Boone hoped that victory -- however it happened – would spark a Yankees offensive renaissance. Instead, Wednesday’s game was a new low point.

After benching two of his starting outfielders on Tuesday, Aaron Boone reinserted Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier into the lineup. Hicks hit seventh instead of his usual third. Gio Urshela, who had a homer and double on Tuesday, was a surprise cleanup hitter.

Urshela went 1-for-3 before leaving in the eighth with lower back tightness. Frazier had a run-scoring single in the ninth for his first RBI of the season.

The Yankees heard boos from the small, frozen crowd. Giancarlo Stanton, who went 0-for-4 and has three hits in his last 34 at-bats, was a particular target. But he wasn’t the only one.

The game was scoreless until Atlanta scored twice in the fifth. Atlanta added a run in the seventh on a pop fly that fell in between a backpedaling Mike Ford and an onrushing Aaron Judge, an error by DJ LeMahieu, a sacrifice bunt, an intentional walk and a run-scoring grounder by Marcell Ozuna.

Atlanta made it 4-0 in the ninth on Austin Riley's solo homer off Brooks Kriske in the ninth.

The Yankees were stymied by Atlanta starter Ian Anderson, who threw 6 2/3 shutout innings. The Yankees had their best chance in the seventh, when a single and a pair of two-out walks ended Anderson’s night and brought up LeMahieu with the bases loaded against lefthanded reliever A.J. Minter.

LeMahieu, the Yankees’ best clutch hitter the previous two seasons, grounded out to third.

Kluber’s good start was left with a mild bad taste as he walked three and couldn’t get out of the fifth.

In 4 2/3 innings, Kluber was charged with two runs and two hits with four walks and two strikeouts. He left trailing 1-0, but he also left the bases loaded for Nick Nelson, who walked in a second run.

Still, it was a step in a hopeful direction for Kluber, who was pushed by Boone to a place he hadn’t gone in two years.

Kluber threw 91 pitches, the most since he threw 98 for Cleveland on April 26, 2019. Only 50 of his pitches on Wednesday were strikes, though, and Kluber left after walking Freddie Freeman to load the bases with two outs in the fifth and the Yankees trailing 1-0 on Ehrie Adrianza’s sacrifice fly one batter earlier.

Nelson came in and walked Ozuna on four pitches to make it 2-0. Yankees pitchers walked four in a five-batter span before Nelson struck out Travis d’Arnaud to end the inning.

After allowing one earned run in five innings to Toronto in an impressive Yankees debut on April 3, Kluber struggled in his next two outings. He came into Wednesday with a 0-1 record and a 6.10 ERA.

On April 9 vs. Tampa Bay, Kluber was charged with five runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings. Five days later, he gave up three runs in four innings against the Blue Jays. In 10 1/3 innings, Kluber had surrendered 16 hits, including three home runs, and walked seven.

"I feel like stuff wise and where he's at, he's really close," Boone said before the game. "I feel like the movement quality’s there. When I think of Cory, it's movement of pitches and the precise nature in which he throws those. I feel like that's the final piece to this, is really just being real precise. I feel like he's been close to that and confident he'll go out and take another step tonight."