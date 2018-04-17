Yankees blown out by lowly Marlins

Just hideous.

The Yankees, in stumbling a bit out of the gate to start the season, had taken their share of bad losses three weeks in.

But Wednesday night’s 9-1 defeat to the race-to-the-bottom Marlins, on another frosty night at the Stadium, became the leader in the clubhouse.

The loss was accomplished via the triple crown of poor performance — the Yankees neither hit nor fielded nor pitched in falling back to .500 (8-8).

Miami lefthander Jarlin Garcia, who no-hit the Mets for six innings last Wednesday, no-hit the Yankees through 4 1/3 innings Tuesday before Miguel Andujar doubled into the gap in left-center. A passed ball moved Andujar to third but Brett Gardner struck out looking and Aaron Judge lined to center to end the threat.

It was the continuation of a trend established early by the Yankees, who went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine. Garcia (1-0, 0.86) allowed one hit and five walks over five shutout innings.

Andujar hit the first home run of his career with two outs in the ninth off Brad Ziegler to make it 9-1.

Once again, Giancarlo Stanton bore the brunt of the fans’ frustration, booed after each at-bat of an 0-for-4 night that included strikeouts in his last two appearances.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Masahiro Tanaka (2-2), fresh off his outing Wednesday at Fenway Park, when he nearly blew an 8-1 fifth-inning lead of a 10-7 victory, allowed three first-inning runs en route to surrendering seven runs (six earned) and eight hits in five innings. Though hit hard, the righthander didn’t get much help from his defense that committed two errors — and could have been charged with two more — which gave the Yankees an AL-worst 17. Tanaka’s ERA swelled to 6.45.

It took 11 pitches for the Marlins (5-12) to grab the lead. Leadoff man Derek Dietrich lined a single to right and Miguel Rojas walked. Former Yankee Starlin Castro followed with an RBI single to left and Justin Boar lined a single to left to load the bases. J.T. Realmuto, who had two hits and four RBI in his first game of the season, then chopped one to short. Didi Gregorius charged and fielded it cleanly but threw wildly to first, the error allowing Rojas and Castro to score to make it 3-0.

After the Yankees stranded two in the bottom of the first the Marlins tacked on one run in the second, aided by error No. 2. Cameron Maybin led off with a bunt attempt that Gary Sanchez grabbed, then threw low, through the legs of Tyler Austin at first. The play was scored a single and error, which was charged to Austin. JB Shuck’s groundout moved Maybin to third and, with the infield in, Dietrich ripped a ground shot off the glove of Walker at second, the RBI single making it 4-0.

The Yankees stranded two more in the third. Gardner and Judge worked back-to-back walks with one out but Stanton popped to second — eliciting loud boos — and Gregorius grounded to third for the third out.

Tanaka retired the first two batters of the fifth before the Marlins rallied. Castro reached on an infield single to third and Boar walked. Up stepped Realmuto, who got ahead 3-and-1 before hammering a fastball into the seats in right for a three-run homer that made it 7-0.

The Marlins added two runs in the eighth against Luis Cessa to make it 9-0. Cessa departed in the inning with a left oblique strain, according to general manager Brian Cashman.