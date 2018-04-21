The legion of Yankees injured got a little bit bigger Saturday, as Adam Warren landed on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain, further hamstringing a bullpen that has seen significant action in recent days.

Aaron Boone expects Warren to miss more than the 10 days, as the Yankees are looking to shut him down for that period to allow him to heal.

Warren said he had experienced discomfort after appearances earlier in the season, but it cropped up again on Friday during an extended outing, and he became worried that he could hurt it even more. Warren threw 46 pitches in 2 2⁄3 innings of relief in Friday’s 8-5 loss.

“We didn’t have any limitations on him, but it’s certainly possible the extended outing may have caused it,” Boone said. “We didn’t have any reason to believe going into that that he was at risk.”

The Yankees called up Jonathan Holder from Triple-A Scranton to provide a modicum of reliever relief. The Yankees used four relievers Thursday after CC Sabathia pitched 4 1⁄3 innings and three on Friday when Sonny Gray went 3 1⁄3.

“For our bullpen to be what we know they are, we’ve got to be able to protect them with innings from our starters,” Boone said. “That’s obviously something that we’ve got to start getting and a priority.”

Drury getting closer

Treatment seems to be alleviating some of Brandon Drury’s migraine symptoms, and the Yankees hope to make a decision soon on whether the infielder is ready to play in games, either here or in a rehab assignment, Boone said.

The Daily News reported Saturday that an irritated tendon running up Drury’s neck and into his head was the root of the problem. The treatment is helping to relieve the pressure in Drury’s neck, and he is seeing continued improvement in his vision as a result.

“I know he’s been bouncing back well from these workouts for the most part,” said Boone, who said Drury could be ready for game action as soon as next week. “So it’s basically just — if we can alleviate the blurred vision and kind of control the migraines that he does have from time to time, then we have a healthy player and we believe the skill set can potentially be a really good player.”

Drury, who hasn’t played since April 6, has said he has played with the vision problems for as long as six years, even batting when he couldn’t see correctly. He said the blurred vision usually got worse after physical activity, but he has been running the bases, taking ground balls and hitting as part of his rehab.

Bird on the mend

Greg Bird (foot surgery) hopes to be back in May. He said he’s been jogging and hopes to be running by next week. “So far, it’s been nice, though. I’m happy,” he said. “I’m progressing. I’m getting better.”