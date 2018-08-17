Aaron Judge increased his on-field work Friday but still is an undetermined amount of time away from a rehab assignment.

The Yankees rightfielder, on the disabled list since July 27 with a chip fracture in his right wrist, threw at 90 feet for the first time during his rehab.

“It felt good,” he said after his throwing and running session, which occurred about three-plus hours before first pitch Friday night. “Every day it gets better, but it’s still a fracture [with some] pain. If I don’t make it worse, I’ll ramp it up, but I don’t know [when].”

Aaron Boone said all signs continue to be encouraging and that there was “a chance” he might take some dry swings in the cage before the game, which also would be a first during his rehab.

“We’ll see if that happens today or not,” Boone said.

Boone said once Judge is deemed ready to go, he likely won’t need a long stretch of rehab games.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“When he’s actually able to play in a game, we’ll make that determination along with him,” Boone said. “Does he need a game? Does he need four games? Two games? We’ll just kind of see where we are in the timeline that’s unfolding now.”

Sanchez progresses

Gary Sanchez (right groin strain) ran the bases, which he already had been doing, and then squatted behind the plate for the first time in his rehab.

“Gary had a really good day,” Boone said. “I didn’t see him run but the report was that he ran really well. I was out there for his defensive work, where he was throwing to bases, and he looked really good.”

Boone said Sanchez underwent another MRI as a precaution.

“Just to make sure he’s healing up properly, which he is,” Boone said. “So he’ll go back to Tampa on Sunday, continue to ramp up [baseball activities], and a rehab [assignment] should probably start shortly thereafter. So he’s doing well.”

Bird’s troubles

Greg Bird entered Friday night in a 7-for-54 skid, with his last homer on July 28, and was hitting .211 with a .698 OPS.

“I feel like maybe the last couple of weeks he’s reverted back a little bit to what we saw the first few weeks [after he came off the DL in May] when we were trying to get him rolling,” Boone said. “And that’s just a little bit of that lack of explosiveness through the zone.”

Rotation latest

Masahiro Tanaka will start Tuesday in Miami and will be followed by Lance Lynn. Boone said CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation), whose 10-day DL stint runs out Thursday, will start in Baltimore either Friday night or during Saturday’s doubleheader.