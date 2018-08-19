The Yankees’ first-inning offensive burst Sunday afternoon offered more than enough support for J.A. Happ, who shut down his former team in another solid outing for his new one.

The first six Yankees to come to the plate scored in a stretch punctuated by Greg Bird’s grand slam, while Happ allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings as the Yankees beat the Blue Jays, 10-2, on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep in front of 43,176 at Yankee Stadium. The southpaw, who was acquired from Toronto on July 26, struck out eight, walked one and gave up seven hits and improved to 4-0 since joining the Yankees.

It was not all positive early on for the Yankees (78-46), as Didi Gregorius collided with Toronto first basemen Kendrys Morales in the first inning and left the game at the start of the third.

Gregorius hit a slow grounder to second, and an off-balance throw from second baseman Devon Travis pulled Morales off the base and into Gregorius’ path. The Yankees said Gregorius has a bruised left heel and left the stadium for evaluation at a nearby hospital.

While the team awaits the results of Gregorius’ evaluation, it can at least be heartened by Bird homering in back-to-back days, as he looks to pull out of a slump that has lasted for the better part of a month.

“(Saturday) was better with him being a little more aggressive in the strike zone, even before the homer, which we need to see,” manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “That’s what I feel like (over) the last 10 days, two weeks, has been lacking . . . When he’s right, it’s a big deal for us.”

Bird had entered Saturday on a 7-for-56 (.125) skid dating back to July 31, with a .206 on-base percentage and .179 slugging percentage in this span. His grand slam to rightfield gave the Yankees a 6-1 lead and helped force an early exit for Toronto starter Ryan Borucki (2-3, 4.27), who was relieved with two outs in the first.

Things went considerably better for his former teammate Happ (14-6, 3.84 ERA), who ran into a bit of early trouble himself in the first before settling in and shutting down the Blue Jays in the middle frames.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After retiring the first two batters of the game, Randal Grichuk blasted Happ's 3-0 fastball over the leftfield for a 1-0 lead. Toronto (55-69) threatened to add to its lead after Morales and Pillar singled, but Happ struck out Teoscar Hernandez with a fastball up in the zone to end the inning.

Happ put two more runners on in the second, but got another inning-ending strikeout by getting Devon Travis to whiff on a low slider. He then retired nine of the next 10 hitters he faced before Morales homered to left to lead off the sixth.

Bird’s grand slam was preceded by successive RBI singles from Miguel Andujar and Gregorius, which put the Yankees ahead 2-1 (Gregorius hurt himself on the latter). The Blue Jays' bullpen held the Yankees scoreless for the next four innings, but the Yankees tacked on four more runs in the sixth.

Giancarlo Stanton ripped a single into rightfield to make it 7-2, Andujar fielder’s choice plated Aaron Hicks, and Kyle Higashioka hit a two-run single to cap the scoring.

Jonathan Holder (1 2/3 innings) and Sonny Gray combined to throw 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to close out the game.