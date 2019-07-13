Yankees' offense sputters in loss to Blue Jays 

The mighty became pretty meek on Saturday at the Stadium.

The Yankees came one out away from suffering their first shutout of the season and avoided it on Aaron Judge’s RBI saingle but still fell 2-1 to Toronto before 43,472.

After Judge’s single broke up the shutout, the Yanks had runners on the corners. Luke Voit was called out on strikes to end the game.

Toronto used six pitchers. Starter Clayton Richard was forced from the game after two innings by tightness in his left lat muscle. Nick Kingham, Joe Biagini, Tim Mayza, David Phelps and Daniel Hudson kept the Yanks – who came in averaging 5.7 runs – in check.

The Yankees managed nine hits, but were 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base. Judge had three of their hits and Brett Gardner two.

The Yankees last were shut out 11-0 by Boston on June 30, 2018.

Randal Grichuk was the big thorn in the Yanks’ side. His bloop single scored the game’s first two runs in sixth and he made the big defensive play in centerfield in the bottom of the fifth.

Grichuk robbed Gary Sanchez of a run-scoring hit to end the fifth inning with the bases loaded. Gardner had a one-out single, Judge had a two-out single and Voit drew a walk to fill the bases for Sanchez.

He hit a screaming line drive off Biagini that was sinking fast in centerfield. Grichuk went from a sprint to a full-out dive to snare the ball before it found grass.

Starter J.A. Happ pitched much better than a line that read he’d allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings.

Over the first five innings, he allowed three hits and no runs. With one out in the sixth, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounded a single through the right side of an over-shifted defense and Cavan Biggio lofted a single that just touched down between retreating shortstop Didi Gregorius and oncoming leftfielder Gardner. Manager Aaron Boone lifted Happ, who was at 89 pitches, for Adam Ottavino.

Ottavino had allowed just six of 27 inherited runners, but two things allowed both of these to score. The Jays executed a double steal after Vlad Guerrero Jr. whiffed for the second out. Then Grichuk hit a flare to short right that fell between second baseman Gleyber Torres and rightfielder Judge. Both runners, moving on contact with two outs, scored easily.