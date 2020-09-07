BUFFALO – The 2020 Yankees Sept. 6 after embarrassingly losing three of four in Baltimore: we’ve hit rock bottom.

The 2020 Yankees on Sept. 7: hold our beer.

Despite back-to-back first-inning homers by Luke Voit and Aaron Hicks that sparked the Yankees early and helped them take a four-run lead into the sixth inning, it came apart in a hailstorm of shoddy defense and shoddier pitching as the young, up and coming Blue Jays scored 10 runs, sending the Bombers to an indescribably awful 12-7 loss at Sahlen Field.

The Yankees (21-20), who entered the day in the eighth and final playoff spot, fell to 5-14 since their 16-6 start and, more significant, now trail the still red-hot Blue Jays (23-18) for second place in the AL East.

“I think we’re frustrated, I think guys are [ticked] off and it’s understandable,” Aaron Boone said Sunday in Baltimore.

One can only imagine the clubhouse mood after Monday’s train wreck.

Though Jordan Montgomery wasn’t good over 3 1/3 innings in which he allowed two runs and six hits – and threw 84 pitches – the only place to start in this one is the sixth inning.

The Yankees entered the inning with a 6-2 lead and Chad Green, one of their key bullpen arms, on the mound. By inning’s end, Green, along with Adam Ottavino and Luis Cessa had combined to throw 67 pitches as Toronto scored 10 runs and sent 13 to the plate. Vlad Guerrero Jr. even stole his first base of the season in the inning.

It was the first time the Yankees allowed 10 runs in an inning since May 23, 2015 against the Rangers, according to ESPN Stats & Info. For the Blue Jays, it was their first time scoring 10 runs in an inning since 2010.

Green was bad. Ottavino far worse as the righty faced six batters and didn’t retire one of them, instead relegated to trudging from the mound after allowing a grand slam to the No. 9 hitter, Danny Jansen, which made it 12-6.

As the ball landed beyond the leftfield wall, the upstart Blue Jays erupted from their dugout as if they’d won the division. At the same time, the top step of the Yankees dugout wasn’t nearly as crowded as it had been when the inning began.

Green was in trouble from the start, walking leadoff man Joe Panik and, after getting Jansen, walking Cavan Biggio. A Randal Grichuk hit followed, as did an error on Voit at first on a Rowdy Tellez grounder. Vlad Guerrero Jr. greeted Ottavino by slicing the first pitch he saw down the rightfield line for a two-run single and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. came next with an RBI single that made it 6-5. The next four batters went this way: walk, two-run single, walk grand slam.

The night could not have started much better for the Yankees. After DJ LeMahieu grounded sharply to first, Voit, in a 2-for-24 skid, pounced on a first-pitch 90-mph fastball and slammed it over the wall in left, his 14th homer making it 1-0. Hicks, in a 9-for-52 slide, followed and crushed a 1-and-2 fastball to left, his fourth homer – and first since Aug. 30 – making it 2-0.

Toronto Leftfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. did not bother to even turn around on either blast.

Spotted the early lead, Montgomery could not provide a shutdown inning.

Biggio led off the bottom half by slicing a 2-and-2 fastball to left where Brett Gardner couldn’t quite make a sliding catch, the ball skidding away for a double. Grichuk flied out and, with Tellez up, Biggio stole third. Tellez then ripped a hanging full-count breaking ball past a diving Voit at first, the RBI double making it 2-1. Guerrero drew a five-pitch walk but Montgomery settled, retiring two straight, though he ended the inning at 30 pitches.