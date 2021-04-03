Corey Kluber wasn’t around long enough to qualify for a win. The breakout from the Yankees’ offense didn’t occur.

Still, they will happily take Saturday’s result.

Two days after laying an egg in their season opener, the Yankees, led by Gary Sanchez’s second homer in two games, a critical two-out, two-run single by Jay Bruce and some overall outstanding bullpen work, rebounded with a 5-3 victory over the Blue Jays in front of 10,107 at the Stadium.

Kluber, making his Yankees debut after pitching all of one inning before a shoulder injury ended his 2020 season with the Rangers, allowed two runs (one earned), five hits and three walks in four innings-plus. He struck out five and induced two double-play balls in the first two innings.

The Yankees, who were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 in Thursday’s 3-2, 10-inning loss to Toronto, had 11 hits and six walks Saturday. They stranded 12 more runners but went 4-for-10 with RISP.

At the point that Bruce came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, the Yankees — coming off their Opening Day failures — had 10 hits, five walks and only three runs scored. Bruce fell behind lefthander Tim Mayza 1-and-2, but two pitches later, he celebrated his 34th birthday with a looper into shallow leftfield to drive in two runs and give the Yankees a 5-2 lead.

The Yankees drew three walks earlier in the inning off the glacially slow Rafael Dolis.

The bullpen, though rickety at times, mostly held Toronto in check the rest of the way. Lefty Lucas Luetge, a non-roster invitee whose brilliance in spring training forced the Yankees to put him on the roster, made his first appearance in a big-league game since April 25, 2015. Hurt by a bloop single and two wild pitches, he allowed a run in the seventh to make it 5-3.

In the eighth, Darren O’Day allowed bloop singles by Bo Bichette and Teoscar Hernandez and left a two-on, two-out jam for Chad Green, who struck out Rowdy Tellez to end the threat. Green then pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth career save.

Green closed as Aroldis Chapman served the second of his two-game suspension incurred last year for throwing near the head of the Rays’ Mike Brosseau last September.

Gio Urshela, who looked bad at the plate throughout spring training and went 0-for-4 in Thursday’s opener, started a second-inning rally with a two-out single off Ross Stripling, who allowed three runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. Clint Frazier then waited patiently on a hanging 78-mph breaking ball and slammed it into the leftfield corner for a double. DJ LeMahieu topped a slow grounder to third and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came off the bag while stretching for Cavan Biggio’s throw, resulting in an infield single and a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Jays tied it in the third when Sanchez, with runners on first and third, threw a one-hopper into centerfield while attempting a strike-‘em-out-throw-‘em out double play on Marcus Semien’s stolen-base attempt. Gleyber Torres was unable to get a glove on the throw and Danny Jansen, who had retreated to third, scored the tying run.

Kluber pitched out of a first-and-third, one-out jam in the fourth, stranding three runners when Jansen grounded into a forceout. That left Kluber at 70 pitches.

Sanchez atoned for his error in the fourth, roping Stripling’s hanging slider just over the leftfield wall to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead. They extended the lead later in the inning on Aaron Hicks’ bases-loaded infield single, but Giancarlo Stanton fouled out and Torres struck out to strand three runners.

Semien began the fifth by teeing off on a 1-and-2 sinker and homering to deep leftfield to draw Toronto within 3-2. That was the last batter for Kluber, who was replaced by Jonathan Loaisiga. The latter was electric, setting down six straight batters, three on strikeouts.