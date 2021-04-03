At last, a public timeline of some sort for Luke Voit.

The first baseman underwent knee surgery last Monday to repair a partially torn left meniscus and Aaron Boone said Saturday that he expects Voit back "hopefully sometime in May."

"We’ll just see how these weeks unfold," Boone said a few hours before the Yankees’ 5-3 victory over the Blue Jays at the Stadium. "Everything went well with the surgery, went as expected. He’s feeling good here in the early days."

Boone said Voit, who led MLB with 22 home runs in 2020, already has been able to start some basic cardio work.

"Hopefully, if things go smoothly, we’re looking at kind of a four-to-six-week scenario [for his return],’’ he said. "No baseball activities for at least three weeks after surgery, so then we’ll just see how he builds up from there."

Jay Bruce, who will get most of the reps at first in place of Voit, went 1-for-4 Saturday, including a key two-out, two-run single, and made a terrific diving stop to his left in the sixth to take what likely would have been an extra-base hit away from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He also made a good stretch in the first inning to complete a 5-4-3 double play that helped Corey Kluber escape a jam.

More positives for Wilson

All indications are that reliever Justin Wilson, who started the season on the injured list with tightness in his left shoulder, will be back as soon as his stint is up, which would make him ready to rejoin the club Friday when the Yankees start a three-game series against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Wilson, who threw the first bullpen session of his rehab last Monday and threw another session Thursday, faced hitters in live batting practice Saturday morning.

"That went really well. I really liked what I saw," Boone said. "Thought it was coming out really good. So he’s pretty much ready to go. He’ll have another live BP, probably around Tuesday, just to be set up to be ready to go when he’s eligible to come off."

Schmidt in limbo

The news has not been as positive for Clarke Schmidt. The righthander, who entered camp as a long-shot contender for the open rotation spot that ultimately went to Domingo German, has been shut down since at least Feb. 22 with what the club first called a "right common extensor tendon" strain and now calls a "right elbow strain."

When the injury was first disclosed Feb. 22, the prognosis was that Schmidt, who is on the 60-day IL, would resume throwing in three to four weeks. That step has yet to be taken, with Boone saying Saturday that Schmidt still is feeling "a little something" in the affected area.

"Want to get him asymptomatic before starting his throwing program," Boone said.

Boone supports All-Star call

Count Boone among those supporting MLB’s decision to move this year’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to the voting law recently passed by the state of Georgia that many observers feel will disproportionately affect voters of color.

"First of all, sad for the city of Atlanta," Boone said. "Any time you’ve got an All-Star Game, it’s something that there’s a lot of planning that goes into that, there’s a lot of positive things that happen in the area for that . . . Obviously, this is a difficult issue. Obviously, voting rights are a pillar in this country. And as long as it’s legally done, it should be something that’s easy for somebody to go out and vote. It’s one of our fundamental birth rights in this country.

"Hopefully it’s a dialogue that continues. Without getting into the politics too much of it, I was at least glad to see the players and Major League Baseball work really together and seem like [they’re] in sync in this situation."