The Yankees are reverting to their early-season form, just in time for the stretch run.

For those not paying close attention to the 2021 Yankees, no, that is not a good thing.

Once again making the 13-game winning streak that came to recently came to an end seem as if it occurred in some other season, the Yankees lost their third straight Monday afternoon, mostly sleepwalking through an 8-0 loss to the hard-charging Blue Jays in front of 31,196 agitated fans at the Stadium.

The Yankees (78-59), who have lost seven of nine after the winning streak, suddenly aren’t nearly as secure as it once appeared even when it comes to an American League wild-card spot.

They not only came into the day 7 ½ games behind the AL East-leading Rays but were just one-half game ahead of the Red Sox, who are playing the Rays, for the top wild-card spot. The Blue Jays (74-62), who came into this series four games behind the Yankees, have won five straight and 11 of their last 16.

Jameson Taillon, though he gave up back-to-back homers in the first to Marcus Semien (who added a grand slam in the ninth off Brooks Kriske to make it 8-0) and the incomparable Vlad Guerrero Jr. to put his team in a quick hole, was not the issue.

A Yankees offense that struggled all weekend against a rancid Orioles club and saw those struggles continue Monday was.

Hyun-Jin Ryu, who came in 12-8 with a 2.92 ERA, struck out six and allowed three hits over six scoreless innings. Three Toronto relievers, from a bullpen that has been one of the worst in the game all season, finished the shutout.

The Blue Jays jumped on Taillon.

Semien laid into a 1-and-0 slider and sent it into the seats in right, his 36th homer making it 1-0.

Guerrero then continued his monstrous age-22 season, extending his hitting streak by taking a full-count curveball over the wall in right, his 40th homer making it 2-0. Guerrero, who likely would be headed for the AL MVP if not for Shohei Ohtani, came in hitting .318 with 1.007 OPS in 134 of Toronto’s 135 games.

Ryu struck out one in a 1-2-3, 12-pitch bottom half.

The Yankees season-long defensive issues showed up in the second when Gleyber Torres (on a grounder) and Gio Urshela (on a liner) committed errors, but Taillon pitched around both, though he was at 46 pitches through two innings.

Urshela booted a Guerrero grounder in the third for the Yankees third error of the day, which put runners at the corners with one out, but Taillon got out of it when George Springer, who walked to start the inning, was doubled off second when Gardner charged in and made a diving catch of Bo Bichette’s sinking liner to center.

Swinging at a first-pitch fastball, Gardner got the Yankees’ first hit of the day with one out in the bottom of the third, banging one back up the middle. He went to second on Urshela’s groundout to short but LeMahieu couldn’t get him in, grounding to short for the third out.

After Taillon made it seven straight retired in a six-pitch top of the fifth, the Yankees got the leadoff runner on in the bottom half when Rizzo slashed an opposite-field single to left. Sanchez, however, fouled out, Torres struck out, but Gardner grounded to short to end the inning.

Urshela led off the sixth with a single but was erased when LeMahieu hit into a 6-4-3 double play, the Yankees’ 125th double play, which leads the AL, of the season (the Nationals led all of baseball in that category, entering Monday with 127).

The Blue Jays tacked on in the seventh. Teoscar Hernandez drew a leadoff walk, snapping Taillon’s streak of 10 straight retired, and stole second with one out. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. then lined a first-pitch fastball to center for an RBI single that made it 3-0.