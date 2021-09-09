Reeling Yankees swept by Blue Jays

Though not explicitly sounding the alarm to his teammates after the Yankees took their fifth straight loss Wednesday night, Brett Gardner nonetheless offered a blunt assessment of things.

"We just haven't been playing good baseball," Gardner said. "And, obviously, that's something that we've got to figure out here in relatively short order, or our season will be over in short order."

The Yankees did not figure it out Thursday night and while their season is far from over, try convincing their fans of that.

With their offense still very much in a rut, all too similar to the outfit GM Brian Cashman called "unwatchable" earlier in the season, the Yankees lost their season-high sixth straight game, a 6-4 defeat at the hands of the Blue Jays, who completed a four-game sweep, in front of mostly bored Stadium crowd of 30,112.

The fading-fast Yankees (78-62), outhit 13-9, fell a full game behind the Red Sox for the American League’s top wild-card spot and watched the Blue Jays (77-62), winners of eight straight and 11 of their last 12, pull within a half-game of them for the second and final wild-card slot.

Though Andrew Heaney again imploded – this time in a two-run ninth, which included Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s 42nd homer, that opened things up – the evening, once again, was about an underperforming offense (Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit hit two-out solo homers in the ninth off Nate Pearson to make it 6-4).

The offense’s struggles perhaps were best summarized by the eighth inning.

Trailing 4-2, the Yankees looked as if they’d rally against lefty Tim Mayza. DJ LeMahieu, pinch hitting for Brett Gardner, led off with a single and Aaron Judge, who snapped a 0-for-22 slide in the seventh inning Wednesday, lined a single to left, his third hit of the night. But Anthony Rizzo, whose two-run homer off Jose Berrios in the sixth tied it at 2-2, grounded into a 3-6 fielder’s choice, which put runners at the corners for Giancarlo Stanton. The designated hitter, after getting ahead 2-and-0, grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Yankees, not giving themselves a ton of chances, went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position with five stranded.

Nestor Cortes Jr., who came in 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA, allowed two runs and six hits over six innings in which he struck out five. The runs came on homers by Bo Bichette and Randal Grichuk.

Berrios (11-7, 3.52) allowed two runs, five hits and two walks over 6 2/3 inning in which he struck out eight.

The Blue Jays scored almost immediately as Bichette led off the game by driving a 2-and-2, 91-mph fastball to left for his 22nd homer.

The Yankees got their first hit in the third when Gio Urshela reached on an infield single. After Gardner struck out, Judge punched an opposite-field single to right. But the Yankees couldn’t get Gardner in as Rizzo grounded out, leaving the Yankees, to that point, 0-for-3 with RISP and three stranded.

The Blue Jays added to their lead in the fifth when Grichuk, a Yankee killer in recent years, led off and ripped a full-count pitch to left, his 22nd homer making it 2-0.

After Rizzo’s blast, his 19th this season and fifth as a Yankee, tied it, Toronto retook the lead in the seventh against Sal Romano, the Syosset-born righty who grew up a Yankees and Jets fan. He quickly retired Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Grichuk but Danny Jansen doubled to left. Romano hit pinch hitter Jake Lamb and Bichette followed by flaring an RBI single to center to make it 3-2.

The Blue Jays extended their lead in the eighth against Wandy Peralta. Hernandez led off with a walk but was thrown out by Sanchez, who was on his knees, trying to advance on a ball in the dirt. Kirk walked and second baseman Tyler Wade dropped Torres’ flip to second on a grounder to short, the error putting two on. Grichuk’s single to left loaded the bases for Jansen, whom Peralta walked to force in a run that made it 4-2.