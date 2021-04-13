Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks returns to lineup Tuesday night

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Aaron Hicks, who asked out of the Yankees’ lineup Monday – "hurting in a huge way" in response to the police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright after a traffic stop Sunday night in Minneapolis – returned to the lineup Tuesday night against the Blue Jays.

Hicks, who took BP with his teammates before Monday’s game, started in center and batted fifth Tuesday.

"Aaron was in the dugout last night, I thought very engaged with his teammates and into the game last night," manager Aaron Boone said. "Texted with him this morning just to check in on him, make sure he's good to go and he absolutely was and then we talked a little bit when I was here (pregame) and feel like he's in a good headspace and ready to go out there and contribute."

Hicks, off to a tough start at the plate (4-for-31 over his first eight games), had the support of his teammates.

"I can’t walk in Aaron’s shoes, but as a teammate my job is to support him and make sure he’s doing all right," Gerrit Cole said after striking out eight in Monday’s victory. "So if that’s an arm around him or a pat on the butt, whatever he needs to go through emotionally he needs to go through, so we’ll be here for him."

Short side for Gio

Gio Urshela made his first start as a Yankee at short Tuesday, the result of a regularly scheduled off day for Gleyber Torres, Boone said.

But the manager did say Torres "jammed" the ring finger on his right hand diving back into the bag Monday night after leading off the second inning with a walk.

"He was pretty sore last night," Boone said. "We had him get X-rays and a CT scan (Tuesday) just to rule everything out. It came back clean. He’s still a little bit sore today. I would say he’s probably available to us today, certainly in an emergency. The hope would be that he’s back in the lineup tomorrow."

As for Urshela, who has played sparingly at short in his career – just nine starts at the position and none as a Yankee in the regular season (he saw a bit of time there this spring) until Tuesday – Boone said he had zero concerns about an adjustment.

"I have a lot of confidence in Gio when he has a glove on his hand and he’s standing on the infield," Boone said. "I expect him to go out there and play the way he's capable of and handle the routine play and then hopefully go out and contribute to a victory for us. But Gio is one of the last people I worry about on the defensive side of the ball, so I think he'll represent well."

COVID test

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to manager Charlie Montoyo.



