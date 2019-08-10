TORONTO – Adam Ottavino could only put both hands on his head in disbelief as he helplessly watched the baseball stay just inside the first-base bag, then roll for what seemed like forever down the rightfield line.

The reliever didn’t throw a bad two-strike pitch to Vlad Guerrero Jr. with two on and one out in the seventh inning – far from it – and the resulting contact didn’t come close to approaching that of the 118-mph missile the rookie slugger dented the wall in left with in the fifth inning.

But the inside-out swing from Guerrero, on a 0-and-2 pitch he had to reach for in the upper part of the strike zone, got the only result that mattered, a two-run triple that sent the Yankees to a dispiriting 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays in front of 33,903 at Rogers Centre.

It was a second straight loss for the Yankees (76-41), who rallied from a 3-1 deficit to take a 4-3 lead in the seventh on DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly, after a nine-game winning streak. The Yankees lost for the first time this season, falling to 11-1, when using an “opener.”

After Tommy Kahnle, who allowed one of Teoscar Hernandez’s two homers Friday, struck out the side in a dominant 14-pitch sixth, Ottavino came on to protect a 4-3 lead in the seventh.

The righthander, who came in having not allowed a run in 28 games vs. AL East opponents this season, walked rookie Bo Bichette with one out and allowed a single to Cavan Biggio, bringing up Guerrero Jr. Ottavino quickly got ahead, but Guerrero punched the 0-and-2 fastball to right for his first career triple, which scored the other two rookies the Blue Jays (49-71) hope will make them contenders by 2021 to make it 5-4.

Righthander Derek Law, who struck out Cameron Maybin to end the eighth, walked Mike Tauchman with one out in the ninth but LeMahieu grounded into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

With the score tied at 3-3, Mike Ford started a seventh-inning rally with a one-out walk against lefthander Tim Mayza. Tauchman, already with two walks in the game, lined a double to center, improving him to 23 for his last 56. In came righty Jason Adam to face LeMahieu, 41-for-98 on the season with runners in scoring position. LeMahieu worked the count full before lifting a sacrifice fly to deep right that brought in Ford for a 4-3 lead and gave the infielder a team-best 80 RBIs.

Gary Sanchez, activated earlier in the day from the injured list, hit his 25th homer in the fourth inning to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

The lead disappeared quickly. Stephen Tarpley, who came on in the second to replace Chad Green, the opener for the Yankees and walked the bases loaded but got out of it, started the bottom of the fourth by walking Justin Smoak. After LeMahieu, the day’s second baseman, made a terrific sliding catch on a Freddy Galvis pop-up along the first-base line, Derek Fisher singled to center. Aaron Boone brought on righthander Chance Adams, who hung 2-and-1 breaking pitch that Hernandez hammered into the second deck in left. The centerfielder’s 18th homer, and third in two games, made it 3-1. The blast gave Toronto at least one homer in 15 straight games and marked their 39th in that stretch. Coming into the game the Blue Jays had hit 98 homers since June 16, tied with the Yankees for the most in the Majors in that time.

The Yankees flexed their muscle again in the sixth against Jake Waguespack. Aaron Judge led off with a single and, after Didi Gregorius and Sanchez popped out, Gio Urshela, who homered twice in Thursday’s victory here, roped a 0-and-1 fastball to left-center, his 17th homer tying it at 3-3. It gave the Yankees nine straight games in which they hit multiple homers – they have 29 in the stretch – tying the franchise record set in May of 2009.