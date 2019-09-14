TORONTO — A player who started the season very much an afterthought ranks high on the list of players the Yankees can least afford to lose down the stretch.

He's 36, but with the continued attrition that injuries have taken on the outfielders, Brett Gardner’s value has never been higher. Fortunately for the Yankees, he has been equal to the task.

Gardner did it again Saturday, contributing two home runs and a double, driving in five runs and making a Gold Glove-caliber catch to steal an extra-base hit as the Yankees beat the Blue Jays, 13-3, in front of 26,308 at Rogers Centre.

James Paxton, making a strong push to be the Yankees' Game 1 starter in the ALDS, won for the ninth straight start, allowing one run, five hits and two walks in five innings. Paxton (14-6, 3.88) has a 2.50 ERA and 0.96 WHIP during that stretch.

When the Yankees signed Gardner to a one-year, $7.5 million free agent deal in the offseason, they intended to use him as a reserve outfielder. Instead, he has had a career season.

His two homers Saturday gave him 25, four more than his previous high. He also robbed Danny Jansen of an extra-base hit with a leaping catch as he banged into the wall in left-center for the first out of the fifth.

Thanks to Gardner's five RBIs, the Yankees (98-52) already were ahead 6-0 when the Blue Jays scored their only run off Paxton. Gleyber Torres (No. 37) and Luke Voit (No. 21) hit back-to-back homers in the sixth and Mike Ford (No. 11) gave the Yankees their fifth home run of the day in the ninth. T

The Yankees have an MLB-high 285 homers in 150 games, 18 more than the major-league record of 267 they set last year. The Twins, who broke that record earlier this season before the Yankees passed them, had 280 in 147 games entering the second game of their doubleheader against the Indians.

The Yankees had 19 hits, four by DJ LeMahieu, who also was robbed of a hit in his first at-bat.

Paxton had two rough innings, throwing 31 pitches in the first and 34 in the fifth, but needed only 36 pitches to get through the second, third and fourth. Entering the fifth, he hadn't allowed a run in his last 18 2/3 innings.

After a double by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. put runners on second and third with one out in the first, Paxton got Vlad Guerrero Jr. to pop up and struck out Teoscar Hernandez to end the inning.

The Yankees took the lead for good in the second on Gardner's RBI double but couldn't take further advantage of a second-and-third, none-out situation. Voit's ground-rule double to right made it 2-0 in the third, but with runners on second and third and one out, Torres was doubled off third when second baseman Brandon Drury caught Gio Urshela's line drive.

Gardner led off the fourth with a bomb to right-center, and his three-run homer in the fifth made it 6-0. Torres' two-run homer and Voit's solo shot in the sixth gave the Yankees a 9-1 lead. Ford pinch hit for Voit in the ninth and hit a two-run homer to make it 13-1.