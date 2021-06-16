TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees reliever Chad Green pleased that MLB will crack down on sticky substances

Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green reacts against the

Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green reacts against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
BUFFALO – Count Chad Green among the pitchers who was pleased to hear of MLB’s intended crackdown on illegal sticky substances.

"I think it’s a good thing that everybody’s going to be on an even playing field now," the righthander said Wednesday before the second game of the Yankees' three-game series against the Blue Jays. "It’s obviously been in the rulebook for a while now, so I’m glad it’s going to be enforced from here on out. I think it’s good they’re finally doing something about it."

Starting Monday, MLB plans to have umpires crack down on the use of all foreign substances applied to baseballs, including ones that have been generally accepted by even hitters, such as sunscreen, rosin or pine tar. Those have mostly been accepted because they assist pitchers in gripping the ball and not, again speaking generally, used to dramatically increase spin rate on the ball, with Spider Tack among the leading substances used for that purpose of late.

Green said he would be in favor of some kind of universally approved substance that could help only with grip, something pitchers and hitters alike have said they would favor.

"I definitely think that’s a great idea in the future," said Green, who has a 2.73 ERA in 28 appearances. "Hopefully it’s something they’re working on so pitchers and hitters are both comfortable with whatever’s on the ball."

Voit update

Luke Voit, rehabbing his right oblique strain with Double-A Somerset, is expected to return within the next week, perhaps next Tuesday.

"Everything feels great, ready to go, oblique is fine," Voit told reporters via zoom Wednesday afternoon from the Somerset clubhouse. "Rest of the body is feeling good. Just want to get my timing."

