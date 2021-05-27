The Yankees fell to 2-6 against the Blue Jays and 11-16 vs. the AL East with a 2-0 loss to Toronto in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees were two-hit by Alek Manoah and Jordan Romero in the seven-inning makeup game of Wednesday’s rainout.

After walking leadoff man DJ LeMahieu on four pitches, Manoah went six stellar innings in his major-league debut.

The only hits the 6-6, 260-pound righthander allowed were a pair of soft singles by Miguel Andujar, one in the second and one in the fifth.

"I think his fastball played up a little bit," manager Aaron Boone said. "Looked like he moved it around, mixed in a secondary [pitch] well. I thought in the middle innings there, both sides … a little bit challenging, the shadows rolled in. But he was in control the entire game. Four-pitch walk to start the game and then got his command in line and had three pitches going for him. We just obviously didn't mount much."

Manoah, 23, walked two and struck out seven with 40 or so friends and family cheering him on from the stands at the sparsely-attended game.

"It was a little odd," Boone said. "Obviously, not a lot of fans in the building and then heavy Blue Jay contingent with his, I'm assuming, friends and family and everything up there, so it was a little unique. A little different, certainly, playing here."

Manoah, who struck out seven Yankees in a row in a spring training meeting, was the first opposing pitcher to make his debut in a start at Yankee Stadium since Tampa Bay's Blake Snell in 2016, and only the sixth to do so since the stadium opened in 2009 (Boston's Henry Owens, the White Sox’s Erik Johnson, Kansas City's Will Smith and Garrett Richards of the Angels).

The previous five combined to go 0-4 with a 6.66 ERA. The Yankees won all five games. Not this time.

"We’ve got to find a way to create a little bit more traffic there and come through in some spots," Boone said.

There actually were no spots. The Yankees had zero at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Toronto’s runs came on back-to-back, two-out home runs by Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette in the third inning off Domingo German.

German (4-3, 3.06 ERA) went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. He has given up nine homers in 50 innings this season.

"You take away those two pitches, for me it was a good outing," German said through an interpreter. "I was able to hold the game there. But in a short game, definitely not what you want, and credit to them."

The Yankees lost their second in a row after a six-game winning streak fueled mainly by their pitching. They started a lineup in Game 1 that had five of nine batters hitting .202 or lower.

Rookie centerfielder Estevan Florial, who was called up before the opener, joined the lineup for Game 2 in his first game of the season after a one-game cameo in 2020.

The Blue Jays had lost six in a row before beating the Yankees on Tuesday.

The Yankees’ woes against their AL East foes don’t include any games against the Red Sox. The rivals meet for the first time this season on June 4 in the Bronx after the Yankees host Tampa Bay for four games.

The Yankees are 17-5 against non-division teams.

Going bowling

The Yankees announced that the college football Pinstripe Bowl will return to Yankee Stadium after a one-year absence because of COVID-19. The game, which features teams from the Big Ten and ACC, is scheduled for Dec. 29.

