Yankees lose fifth straight, drop out of top wild-card spot

At least they had Derek Jeter.

For much of Wednesday night at the Stadium, the most consistent cheering from the 25,873 in attendance came between innings when various tributes to Jeter, officially inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier in the day, played on the towering scoreboard in center.

There was the exception caused by Brett Gardner’s three-run homer with two outs in the fifth that tied things up but, again, that was the exception.

Otherwise, it was another no-show from an offense that continues to be in a deep slumber, leading to the Yankees’ fifth straight loss, this one a 6-3 setback to the Blue Jays.

The loss, the Yankees’ ninth in 11 games after their 13-game winning streak, cost them, for the moment, the top wild-card spot in the American League as the Red Sox rallied to beat the AL East-leading Rays Wednesday night.

"We just haven't been playing good baseball," said Gardner, who hammered a full-count fastball from rookie righthander Alex Manoah to right in the fifth to tie it at 3-3. "And, obviously, that's something we've got to figure out here in relatively short order, or our season will be over in short order."

The Yankees (78-61) fell one-half game behind Boston in wild-card positioning and saw the Blue Jays (76-62), who have won seven straight and 10 of 11, move within 1 ½ games of the Yanks for the final playoff spot.

Marcus Semien led off the seventh with a slow-roller that Velazquez bare-handed, then threw away. It was scored as an infield single and an error, putting a runner at second. Holmes struck out Vlad Guerrero Jr. and got Dante Bichette to ground out, but Teoscar Hernandez poked a 1-and-0 fastball to right for an RBI single to make it 4-3.

Toronto made it 5-3 in the eighth off Chad Green when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tripled to right and pinch runner Jarrod Dyson came in on Jake Lamb’s sacrifice fly to right.

After the Yankees stranded their seventh runner of the night in the bottom of the eighth, Guerrero lined a homer off Aroldis Chapman to left, the first baseman’s 41st homer making it 6-3. Chapman’s struggles showed no signs of abating as the closer was pulled with two on and two outs (Wandy Peralta got the third out).

A bright spot for the Bombers, other than Gardner’s blast, came much earlier in the night with rookie righthander Luis Gil, though his performance was a mixed bag.

The 23-year-old Gil came in having not allowed a run in his first three starts, which comprised 15 2/3 innings. After escaping a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the third, he ran that mark to 18 2/3 innings to set a franchise record. According to Elias, the previous record was the 18-inning scoreless streak Slow Joe Doyle started his career with in 1906.

But Gil, whom the Yankees are considering for some kind of role down the stretch, saw the command issues so much a part of his minor league development rear their head Wednesday as he walked seven batters, becoming the first Yankee to do that since Joba Chamberlain walked seven Aug. 6, 2009 against the Red Sox (a 13-6 Yankees victory).

Gil would allow three runs and one hit over 3 1/3 innings in which he struck out six. After he walked the bases loaded with one out in the fourth, Lucas Luetge came on and threw a wild pitch that made it 1-0. Marcus Semien’s two-out, two-run single later in the inning made it 3-0.

"It’s still in our hands," said Aaron Boone, whose team slipped to 28-35 vs. the East. "We have to be able to get past this and trust that what we're capable of doing is next. I could sit here and talk about it, but talk becomes cheap. We have to go out and perform and we’re not doing it at a high enough level right now."