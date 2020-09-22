BUFFALO – Gerrit Cole looks postseason ready.

Good thing, too, because that’s when the ace righthander’s next start for the Yankees will be.

Cole, in his final tuneup before the best-of-three wild-card round, which starts next Tuesday, made it four straight strong starts in a 12-1 victory over the Blue Jays Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.

The righthander, pitching to backup catcher Kyle Higashioka for a fourth straight start – a combination Aaron Boone all but said will continue in the playoffs – allowed one run and five hits over seven innings, lowering his ERA to 2.84. With sharp fastball, which still hit 98 mph in his seventh and final inning, and nasty breaking pitches, Cole struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Cole (7-3, 2.84 ERA) came into the nigh with a 0.90 ERA in his previous three starts, all with Higashioka behind the plate.

The Yankees (32-23), who got four hits from Gio Urshela, two hits and three RBIs from Aaron Hicks and three hits and three runs from Aaron Judge in snapping the modest two-game losing streak that came on the heels of a 10-game winning streak, moved four games ahead of the Blue Jays (28-27) for second place in the AL East. The Yankees came into the night 1 ½ games behind the Twins for the fourth seed, and homefield advantage, in the AL playoff race.

The Yankees gave Cole all he would need before he threw his first pitch of the night.

Judge, 2-for-17 in four games entering the night since coming off the injured list, singled against Toronto righthander Tanner Roark with one out in the first. Hicks got ahead 3-and-1 before pulling a fastball into the corner in right for a triple that brought in Judge to make it 1-0. At that point, of Hicks’ 33 hits this season, 16 had gone for extra bases. With Luke Voit up, Roark threw one to the backstop, the wild pitch bringing in Hicks to make it 2-0.

The Blue Jays got their first hit with one out in the second when Randal Grichuk dumped a 1-and-2, 98-mph fastball to right for a single. But Cole got Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to ground a full-count slider to third, resulting in an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.

The Yankees tacked on in the fourth, rallying with two outs when Gleyber Torres doubled and came around on a single to right by Urshela, who extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an infield single in the second.

Cavan Biggio, who struck out on a slider in the first, led off the bottom of the fourth by driving a 1-and-1 fastball to left-center, his seventh homer making it 3-1. Cole struck out two of the next three batters – Bo Bichette swinging at a slider and Teoscar Hernandez swinging at a 98-mph fastball – to end the inning.

The Yankees ended Roark’s night in the fifth. Higashioka, who homered three times in Cole’s previous start last Wednesday – also against Toronto – singled with one out. DJ LeMahieu got hit by a pitch and Judge came next and roped one to left to bring in Higashioka. In came righty Thomas Hatch, who immediately gave up a two-run single to Hicks that made it 6-1. Torres’ two-out single scored Hicks to make it 7-1.

The lone Yankees’ hiccup occurred in the bottom of the eighth when they brought in lefty Tyler Lyons, who was activated from the alternative site earlier in the day, but he was not able to pitch as his name apparently was left off of the lineup card given to umpires before every game. After a five-minute delay, Zack Britton came on.