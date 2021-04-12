DUNEDIN, Fla. – Into the fifth inning Monday night, Gerrit Cole must have felt a bit like Jacob deGrom.

The Yankees’ ace righthander allowed a run early and then settled into his familiar dominant self, but he still trailed as the game entered the middle innings. The Yankees were being held hitless by Blue Jays lefthander Robbie Ray, who was making his season debut.

Rougned Odor finally broke up the no-hit bid with one out in the fifth and Kyle Higashioka, seemingly reassuming his role as Cole’s personal catcher, followed with a monster two-run homer that put the Yankees ahead to stay in a 3-1 victory at TD Ballpark.

Higashioka added his second homer of the night in the eighth, a solo blast off lefty Ryan Borucki to make it 3-1.

Cole, who retired 15 straight to end his outing, allowed one run and three hits in six innings in which he threw 98 pitches. His final pitch of the night, a called third strike on Randal Grichuk, came in at 99 mph.

Cole, who is 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA, struck out eight and walked one. He has struck out 29 and walked three in 18 1/3 innings in three starts.

Lefthander Justin Wilson replaced Cole to start the seventh and retired the side in order, making it 18 straight retired. Darren O’Day ran the streak to 20 straight in the eighth before adding some drama.

Marcus Semien snapped the streak with a sharp single to left and Bo Bichette walked, bringing Vlad Guerrero Jr. to the plate as the go-ahead run. O’Day recovered, striking him out swinging at a slider to end the threat.

Aroldis Chapman allowed a leadoff double by Grichuk in the ninth but set down three straight for his first save.

Cole had turned in one of his more dominant outings his last time out Tuesday against the Orioles – striking out 13 in seven scoreless innings in which he allowed four hits and did not walk a batter – but was not as sharp at the start of Monday's game.

He was plenty sharp toward the end, as evidenced by his retired batter streak.

The Blue Jays (4-6) got to Cole in the first. Bichette singled with one out and went to third on a nice piece of hitting by Guerrero, who bounced a full-count fastball through the hole between first and second for a single. Grichuk’s groundout to short gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead, which concluded the highlight portion of the night for Toronto.

The Yankees (5-5) had a slow go of it against Ray through 4 1/3 innings, managing three walks and no hits. The first hit came with one out in the fifth when Odor, playing in his second game as a Yankee, ripped a single past Guerrero at first. After falling behind 0-and-2, Higashioka hit a fastball over the wall in right-centerfield wall for his first homer of the season and a 2-1 Yankees lead.

Cole started his streak of consecutive batters retired after Tellez’s single in the second. Cole ended the inning by getting Alejandro Kirk looking at a slider, Josh Palacios swinging at a 98-mph fastball and Semien swinging at a changeup.