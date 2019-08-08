TORONTO — DJ LeMahieu all but has team MVP honors locked up for the 2019 Yankees. But Gio Urshela is making a heck of a push.

The third baseman recorded his second two-homer game in as many nights on Thursday, leading the Yankees to their ninth straight victory, 12-6 over the Blue Jays in front of 34,108 at Rogers Centre.

The Yankees (76-39), who hit 16 homers in their just-completed three-game sweep in Baltimore, slugged three more Thursday night to become the first team in MLB history to hit 19 homers in a four-game span.

Domingo German, spotted an 8-0 lead after three innings, tied Justin Verlander for the major league lead in wins, improving to 15-2 (with a 4.05 ERA) after allowing four runs (three earned) and eight hits in five innings. All of the runs and five of the hits came in the fifth. Urshela and Mike Tauchman each drove in four runs.

Urshela sparked the Yankees' onslaught with a two-run homer in the first that extended his hitting streak to 13 games. His second homer of the night, a two-run shot in a six-run third that made it 8-0, extended his career high to 16. At that point, of Urshela’s previous 27 hits, 19 of them had gone for extra bases. And at that point, Urshela was 6-for-10 with five homers, a double and 10 RBIs in his last three games.

Urshela became only the second Yankees third baseman with back-to-back multi-homer games. The other was Graig Nettles in 1974.

It was just over a year ago (Aug. 4, 2018) when the Blue Jays sold Urshela, a good-field, no-hit third baseman, to the Yankees for cash considerations. The deal received almost no attention at the time. But after his performance Thursday, Urshela -- who hit .225 with eight homers and 39 RBIs in his first three big-league seasons -- was hitting .323 with the 16 homers and 59 RBIs. He added his third hit in the ninth.

LeMahieu, it should be pointed out, went 3-for-5 in raising his average to an AL-best .338. One of those hits came with a runner in scoring position, improving him to 41-for-97 (.422) in such situations this season.

Tauchman also homered, giving the outfielder four in his last four games and 11 overall. He added a two-run single in the ninth.

LeMahieu led off the game by driving the third pitch of the night from lefthander Thomas Pannone to center for a double, improving him to 18-for-40 this season against the Blue Jays. Aaron Judge’s long flyout to center moved LeMahieu to third, and Urshela crushed an 0-and-2 fastball to left for a 2-0 lead.

The Yankees sent nine men to the plate in the third, driving Pannone from the game. He hit Breyvic Valera on the right foot with a pitch and LeMahieu sliced a single to right, giving him his 24th multihit game in his last 49 contests. After Judge grounded out in front of the plate to advance the runners, a wild pitch made it 3-0 and Urshela's two-run homer made it 5-0. Cameron Maybin added an RBI single and Tauchman added a two-run homer off Zack Godley deep to right for an 8-0 lead.

Derek Fisher hit a solo homer, Bo Bichette added a two-run shot and Lourdes Gurriel Jr contributed an RBI single off German in the fifth. LeMahieu's two-run single gave the Yankees a 10-4 lead in the sixth, but Bichette had an RBI double off Chad Green in the bottom of the inning and Reese McGuire homered off Luis Cessa in the eighth to make it 10-6. Tauchman added a two-run single in the ninth.